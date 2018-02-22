Want To Learn The Latest About Cryptocurrencies? Attend The Crypto Invest Summit

Some of you may know nothing about bitcoin and blockchain. Some of you may have already invested in the cryptocurrencies. In either case, learning more is always beneficial.

The Crypto Invest Summit is a great opportunity to learn more. The Crypto Invest Summit will present the top speakers in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space on two stages and will be the largest crypto expo space in the world. The presentations, pitches, educational panels and fireside chats will run for two days with top industry leaders.

The event will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center at 1201 S. Figueroa Street in Los Angeles from Monday, April 30, 2018, 6:00 PM to Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 6:00 PM.

Currently, you can get tickets at a discount price if you order before February 28. Get tickets soon, because they are expected to sell out fast. You can get tickets HERE. Remember, order before the end of this month.