That's A Wrap:  Three Tech Giants Report, Equities Cracking, And What To Do With Emerging Markets

Three Tech Giants Report

GOOGL led off the earnings reports this afternoon with a pretty wide earnings miss, dragging NASDAQ 100 futures down with it. The company reported a narrow beat on the topline, showing revenue of $32.3 billion against consensus of $31.88 billion. Although there has been a lot of talk around the campfire this month about the tax impacts of individual companies repatriating cash in the wake of tax reform, Alphabet has been mum on the issue, until this afternoon. The company reported a loss of $4.35 per share, accounting for the tax hit. Excluding the tax impact, EPS would have come in at $9.70, still a miss against the consensus number of $10.07. These numbers came as rather sudden and shocking; perhaps that was part of the packaging, as company management talked up the strong growth in advertising revenue and hardware sales, while at the same time pointing to anticipated declines in traffic acquisition costs (T.A.C.) T.A.C. has been a concern as a potential drag on earnings growth for some time now; and the company signalling a reversal in this trend is taken as welcome news. Although early in the session shares traded as low as $1104.28 from a closing price of $1180.02, prices recovered to close in around the $1154 handle later in the extended afternoon session. Is this a buy the dip opportunity? Possibly, but don't hit that "send" button just yet. Be sure to bookmark this posting and check back soon on a full treatment of that very question by clicking here.

AMZN reported a quarter that made everyone stand up and take notice. Amazon reported quarterly sales of $60.5 billion against consensus of $59.8 billion; and trounced the consensus earnings estimate of $1.83 with Q4 EPS of $3.45. For Q1, the company is guiding sales numbers in the range of $47.75 to $50.75 billion, straddling the street's estimate $48.7 billion. Company shares rapidly traded up from an extended session low of $1380.01 to peak at $1485 before eventually settling in around the $1477 handle. Quarterly profit topped $1 billion for the first time, thanks to strength in Amazon Web Services, greater efficiency and fiscal discipline, and record holiday sales. Amazon has now consistently posted profits for two and a half years, in the past preferring to invest cash back into the company, much to the chagrin of analysts and investors. Jeff Bezos' bets on the future and the role he has envisioned for Amazon seem to be paying off handsomely. How much longer can this juggernaut run? As tempting as it may be to chase this frenzied price action, investors may want to bide their time before building or adding to their position. Check back here for a reasoned analysis.

Much ink has been spilt in recent days over production cuts in the iPhone X. However, shortfalls in the number of units moved has been overshadowed as selling price exceeds expectations; average iPhone selling prices has increased 15% from the year ago quarter, as AAPL reported this afternoon. The company didn't exactly shoot the lights out last quarter; Apple reported quarterly revenue of $88.3 billion against consensus of $87.5 billion, and quarterly EPS of of $3.89 against consensus of $3.85. Worse yet, the company guided down on revenue next quarter, only potentially confirming fears that the iPhone X supercycle isn't a supercycle after all. Shares traded down from a close of $167.70 to a PM extended session low of $162.55, before Tim Cook and team had a chance to spin their magic. Management highlighted the company's install base and robust revenue growth generated from iPhone purchasers. Apple's active install base is at 1.3 billion devices, fueling robust growth in Apple's services business and putting the company on pace to double services revenue by 2020. Shares recovered nicely in the PM extended session, trading at a high of $174.25 before settling in around the $173 handle. In the potential absence of a buyable dip in AAPL, what is an investor to do? Check back here soon in order to explore the possibilities.

Running on Fumes or Taking a Breather?

The major indices closed mixed today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Russell 2000 posting gains of 0.14% and 0.31% respectively. The Nasdaq 100 and Composite were both down 0.7% and 0.35% respectively; while the S&P 500 declined 0.06%. Despite investor jitters in the wake of this afternoon's earnings announcements, the VIX fell 0.52%. Of the 11 S&P sectors, 7 were down and 4 up; telecom services led advancers 2.48% and real estate led decliners -1.86%.

Equities have been on a tear for the last 15 months. Despite calls for a bright 2018, there are some potential trouble spots in the charts that investors will want to be aware of and monitor. Come back soon and click here for a discussion on the technical realities hidden within the charts of the ETFs tied to these indices (DIA, IWM, QQQ, SPY), and what they may mean for the remainder of the year.

Darling or Derelict?

As domestic equities have defied gravity since the U.S. election of 2016, some analysts and pundits have turned their attention overseas, focusing in particular on emerging markets. While major domestic indices have broken record after record, and as volatility has declined to multi-decade lows, it's tempting to wonder when U.S. investors should start looking for the "sell" button. At the same time, there are calls for 2018 to be another banner year for emerging markets. While emerging markets (VWO) have historically had a low to negative correlation to SPY, the current correlation is 0.95 (highly correlated). The last time these two symbols were this highly correlated was the period between September of 2008 and the end of 2011. After bottoming to -0.78 and to -0.38 in September of 2013 and in March of 2015, respectively, these two securities show a current correlation of 0.95. With concerns about domestic indices potentially turning south, and the impact that a weak U.S. dollar will have on emerging markets countries (who tend to be heavily export dependent), emerging markets may not be the best shelter from the impending storm. Come back soon and click here for some thoughts on what the coming year may have in store for VWO.