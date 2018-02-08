Traders' Espresso: A.M. Edition (02/08/18)

Watch this afternoon's 30 year bond auction; if demand is tepid for T-bonds that could lead to continued dollar strength and equity and bond weakness.

Jobless claims came in better than expected; anticipate that to be bullish on the dollar and bearish on equities and bonds.

As I mentioned yesterday, at least for the short-term the $DXY is assuming a leading indicator role for equities. Nothing has occured to change the fundamental concerns equity traders have about the potential for an overheating economy and subsequent hawkish Fed policy derailing equity markets' historic run.

On the economic front, jobless claims came in better this morning than expected:

Continuous jobless claims posted 1.923M against consensus of 1.945M and a previous number of 1.953M

Initial claims posted 221K against consensus of 232K and a previous number of 230K

After initially reacting poorly to the news, index futures have shrugged those numbers off and are climbing prior to the cash open. As might be expected, after initially climbing upon the jobless claims numbers being released the dollar index is no showing weakness. Perhaps traders are heeding President Trump's scolding that good news should be taken as good news, like in the old days. Keep a weary eye on the $DXY after the open and it's impact on the movements in equities.

Another economic development to watch is the release of the results of Treasury's 30 year bond auction at 1:00 ET today. Other auctions have been undersubscribed on the back of Fed fears. Another weak result this afternoon could deal a blow to an equities rebound that has turned hesitant.

Asian equities were broadly higher, with only the Shanghai index posting a loss, at -1.42%. European indices are currently down across the board, though currently better than -1.0%. Twitter (TWTR) is up sharply in the pre-market session after reporting it's first-ever net profit; expect that to have a positive influence on tech issues in the NASDAQ.