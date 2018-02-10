Traders' Espresso: Weekend Edition (W.E.F. 02/09/18)

The major stock indices ended the week on a firmer note, closing on average 1.5% higher on the day. For the week, all settled barely within correction territory of 10%.

Volatility ended the day lower, but still up 132% from it's recent low; the U.S. Dollar Index ended the week higher, up a little over 2% from its recent low.

Commodities ended the week mixed, with metals and energy commodities down on the week, and soft commodities up on the week. Treasury yields ended the week higher.

The fundamental picture, marked by concerns over a heated economy, rising rates and stretched valuations, has not changed.

The weekend has been met with a number of geopolitical events of particular import.