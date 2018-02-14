Traders' Espresso: A.M. Edition (02/14/18)

The Japanese Yen is catching a bid. Traders and pundits are debating whether this is a safe-haven bid, fundamentally driven, or the unwinding of Yen short plays.

Crude oil falls on Tuesday afternoon's API number. API reported a build of 3.94M bbls. This morning at 10:30 AM ET the EIA will report its own number.

It's CPI day! CPI came in this morning hotter than expected, and index futures are selling off on the news. U.S. Dollar Index spiked along with bond yields.

The long awaited inflation number is out, and as many feared, good news is bad news for equities. The YoY number came in at 2.1% versus expectations of 1.9% (1.9% versus 1.7% ex food and energy). Index futures fell dramatically on the news, with the Dow futures down as much as 300 points. At this moment, futures have pared their losses, down between 0.60% and 0.70%. The U.S. Dollar index rallied on the news, up as much as 0.47% at the highs. Gold initially fell on the news, but then pared losses. The rally in the dollar did not seem to affect the rise of the Japanese Yen, confirming the suspicion of many that the Yen is operating as a safe haven and a proxy for volatility as equities stumble.

Crude oil is down on the API report of a build of 3.94M barrels. The EIA number, which is largely considered more reliable by traders, comes out at 10:30AM ET. The consensus is for a build of 2.825M barrels.

Household debt has reached an all-time high, at $13.15 trillion as of year end 2017, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. This marks the fifth consecutive year of growth, doubtless fueled by record low interest rates. Growth was seen across credit cards, student and auto loans and mortgage debt. Mortgage debt grew by the most, while credit card debt was next in line. The concern becomes how will the American consumer be affected by rising interest rates, felt most in the areas of revolving debt and variable rate mortgages.

With the CPI number now out, be weary of continued volatility today. Today is options expiration on the CBOE Volatility Index, which could very well manifest itself in wild price swings not only in the VIX itself, but also equities.

