Traders' Espresso: A.M. Edition (02/15/18)

Leading into yesterday morning's CPI print, it was widely accepted that if the numbers came in higher than expected that equities would sell off and that the dollar and bond yields would rise. At first that's exactly what happened. The number came in one hour before the stock market opened at 9:30 AM ET. Index futures quickly went from positive to negative as they sold off on the news; in fifteen minutes the Dow futures had declined over 375 points. The U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.5% as gold declined.

At the open it looked as if the cash markets would follow suit, but by 10:15 the major indices had traded at or above the prior day's close and never looked back. The Dow traded a little more hesitantly; although it too had traded to flat by 10:15, the Dow traded back and forth through the prior close for two hours before finally firming up at 12:15, to close the day up 253 points.

And that's how bull markets stumble and fall: on irrational exuberance. At best, investors are simply changing their mind about the spectre of inflation and simply think that continued earnings growth will not and can not be hindered by inflation, rising bond yields, the Fed or anything else. At worst, investors are simply daring the market to prove them wrong and rip their faces off.

I don't usually editorialize here, but yesterday's action should be raising a lot more eyebrows. It's one thing for bulls to tease bears as being permabears; even a broken clock is right twice a day (as long as it's analog). It's another for the bulls to adopt a noxious and toxic tone to which we've grown accustomed to in our political discourse. Need an example? Check out this posting from The Heisenberg about making sense of Wednesday's action. Read his article and you'll find some points worth pondering before you go into your trading day. Then read some of the comments from the haters and you'll see some of the smug, myopic thinking to which I'm referring.

When things don't play out as you'd expect, it's worth asking why. When relationships and correlations that you can normally count on breakdown, it's worth examining:

Why did equities trade higher, despite traders' fears of higher inflation being confirmed?

Why didn't the dollar rise on yesterday's CPI number?

Why is the correlation between dollar strength and bond yields broken down?

Why, in spite of initial dollar strength after the CPI print, didn't the Japanese Yen trader lower against it?



Either the majority of equity and dollar traders know something that no one else does; or they are (embarrassingly and painfully) wrong.

At this hour index futures are broadly higher, with the Dow leading the way. The yield on the 10 year treasury still sits at 2.915% with the U.S. Dollar Index down 0.34%. Gold is lower while the Japanese Yen continues to strengthen. The Swiss Franc, another flight to safety play, is also stronger, which is noteworthy. Asian equities ended their session broadly higher, and European bourses are following suit.

It should be another interesting day. Tread carefully, stay nimble, avoid large losses and take profits while they are still profits.