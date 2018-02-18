Traders' Espresso: Weekend Edition (W.E.F. 02/16/18)

U.S equities posted their sixth consecutive day of gains on Friday, but demonstrated evidence that this bullish recovery may be running out of steam. A look at the 4 minute chart from Friday's price action of the S&P 500 demonstrates the rejection of two distinct bullish price channels and the formation of value lower. Additionally, a comparison of Friday's price action to the price action from February 9 (the first day of the current six day run) shows that the bears are getting increasingly aggressive about defending and pushing value lower. Click here to watch the video edition of this weekend's Traders' Espresso in order to see an expanded treatment of this discussion and the relevant charts.
Although ending the week lower, the U.S. Dollar Index ended a four day losing streak, with dollar bulls successfully defending a key level of support. Dollar bears were able to successfully prosecute a "U.S. dollar is overvalued" campaign in July of 2017; it remains to be seen if dollar bulls can now draw a line in the sand and successfully defend not only this support level but also the long-term price channel.
Despite Friday's dollar strength, commodities and safe havens pushed higher. Energy (with the exception of natural gas), precious and industrial metals, and soft commodities all pushed higher, demonstrating proof not only of global reflation, but also potentially confirming fears that U.S. reflation is headed towards inflation and a more hawkish Fed.
Major earnings announcements in the coming week:
- Monday: Market closed due to President's Day in the U.S.
- Tuesday
- AM: Home Depot, Walmart, Dominos Pizza, MGM Mirage
- PM: Transocean, Boyd Gaming, Texas Roadhouse
- Wednesday
- AM: Advance Auto Parts, Cheniere, Garmin, U.S. Silica, Dish
- PM: Roku, Pandora, Jack in the Box, Wendy's, Avis Budget Group
- Thursday
- AM:Chesapeake, Lending Tree, Sprouts, Hormel Foods
- PM: First Solar, Intuit, Go Daddy, Hewlett-Packard (HP)
- Friday
- AM: Cabot Oil & Gas, Royal Bank of Canada
- AM: Cabot Oil & Gas, Royal Bank of Canada
Economic events to be aware of:
- Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes, Monday at 19:30 ET
- Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for Germany and France, Wednesday at 03:30 & 03:50 ET respectively
- Existing U.S. home sales, Wednesday at 10:00 ET
- Release of F.O.M.C. minutes, Wednesday at 14:00 ET
- Canadian retail sales, Thursday 08:30 ET
- U.S. Continuing & Initial Jobless Claims, Thursday at 08:30 ET
- U.S. Energy Information Administration crude oil stocks change, Thursday at 10:30 ET
- European Union Consumer Price Index, Friday at 05:00 ET
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.