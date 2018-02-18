Traders' Espresso: Weekend Edition (W.E.F. 02/16/18)

Major U.S. equity indices posted their sixth straight day of gains on Friday, although Friday's bullish action appeared to be running on fumes later in the afternoon session.

While ending the week lower, the U.S. Dollar Index demonstrated renewed strength on Friday, closing the day up 0.60%.

Commodities ended the week broadly higher, with the exception of natural gas, which closed down on the week despite a drawdown in inventories of 194 billion cubic feet.

Yields rose, with the 10 year Treasury note touching 2.926% before closing the week at 2.877%.

VIX stayed elevated but fell below 20; while safe havens gold, the Japanese Yen and the Swiss Franc all rose.