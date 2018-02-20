Traders' Espresso: AM Edition (02/20/18)

Energy and soft commodities are up, while metals are down across the board.

Walmart is down in the pre-market after reporting disappointing earnings and e-commerce growth, while traders are bidding up Home Depot on a positive report.

US futures are down at this hour between -0.6% and -0.73%. VIX is up 9.30%. The U.S. Dollar Index and yield on the 10 year Treasury are up.

Asian equities were broadly lower overnight, with the Australian index basically flat and the Shanghai up 0.46%. European indices were mixed, France and Germany up and UK down.

Investors are returning from the extended Presidents' Day weekend looking for some clues in the tea leaves as to which way equities are headed. Mixed signals abound following last week's recovery in stocks. While the dollar declined last week, Treasury yields rose, and continue their rise today; the ten year is currently at 2.906% with dollar index also up 0.61%. Energy and soft commodities are on the rise today, while metals are broadly down, further confusing the global inflation picture.

The VIX is back up above 20, currently at 21.13, up 8.58%. With Asian indices down overnight and European indices currently mixed, U.S. futures are pointing to a lower open.

A pair of retail giants reported earnings this morning, and even those results paint a mixed picture. While Home Depot is currently up % in the pre-market, Walmart is down considerably after having reported disappointing earnings and and e-commerce growth. While same store sales growth was positive, investors are more focused on the holiday quarter's squeeze on gross margins and slowing e-commerce sales, adding to concerns about Walmart's ability to take on Amazon.

Transocean, Boyd Gaming and Texas Roadhouse report after the bell this afternoon.

With the U.S. Treasury prepared to auction off $258 billion worth of bonds over the next three days, nervous equities traders will naturally keenly be focused on resulting yields. Further upward pressure on Treasury yields will likely pressure the current recovery in equities, while driving VIX and the U.S. Dollar Index higher.

