Traders' Espresso: AM Edition (02/21/18)

US equities broke a six day winning streak yesterday; the Dow led the markets, down 1%, while the NASDAQ composite demonstrated the least weakness, down only 0.07%.

Asian indices were broadly higher overnight, while European bourses are broadly down; only the U.K. FTSE is up, 0.19%.

The U.S. Dollar index is up 0.12%, while the yield on the 10 year Treasury is down at 2.879%.

With the exception of natural gas energy commodities are down; precious metals are up while copper, palladium and platinum are down.

Fed minutes from its January meeting will be released today at 2:00PM ET; traders are hoping for important clues as to the future of the Fed's rate hike path.