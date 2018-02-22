Traders' Espresso: AM Edition (02/22/18)

Jobless claims came in better than expected, firming the Fed's narrative of an economy that is growing at a comfortable pace.

Energy, metals and soft commodities are broadly lower, as is the U.S. Dollar index at this hour. Bonds are mixed.

Equities rallied upon yesterday's release of the Fed minutes from its January meeting. Initially the details bandied about revolved around statements we'd already heard: that the economy seemed to be moving toward the Fed's inflation target of 2% (which it has not met for the last five years), and that conditions were still supportive of a path to increased interest rates. Traders and analysts were looking for any change in tone or language that would suggest a more hawkish, and as parsed the words contained in the statement, they found what they were looking for:

"substantial underlying economic momentum"

"anticipated that the rate of economic growth in 2018 would exceed their estimates of its sustainable longer-run pace and that labor market conditions would strengthen further"

"indicated that they had marked up their forecasts for economic growth in the near term relative to those made for the December meeting"

"a number of participants judged that the continued tightening in labor markets was likely to translate into faster wage increases at some point"

"imbalances in financial markets may begin to emerge as the economy continued to operate above potential" (emphasis added)

Twenty-five minutes after the official release of the minutes, a sell-off in bonds that had sheepishly begun fifteen earlier really began to gather steam, taking equities down with it. Three waves of selling dominated the afternoon; selling accelerated into the close.

The Treasury bond auctions have further solidified the notion that yields (and rates) are headed higher. The success of the U.S. Treasury auctions has not been an issue of demand; it's an issue of price. Bond investors are willing to let the U.S. finance its future deficits at a low enough price, raising borrowing costs for the Federal government. Put differently, bond investors are demanding greater reward, because they perceive greater risk as bond prices steadily fall. With central banks around the world telegraphing their intention to pull back on their respective quantitative easing initiatives, risk premium (especially for longer dated securities) will only widen further.

That's the backdrop for action today and tomorrow. Stay nimble and adaptable. Use stops aggressively. Set the width of your stops appropriately based on price conditions (or don't trade at all if markets are too choppy). Keep your losses small, and take profits quickly. That's what I will be doing.

