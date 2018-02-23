Traders' Espresso: AM Edition (02/23/18)

US equities started the trading day strong but lost steam later in the day. No particular data or headline seems to be the reason for the sell off later in the day, it may just be investor jitters over Wednesday's release of the Fed minutes from its January meeting. What's interesting about yesterday's selling is that it followed the same "three wave" pattern that characterized the selling on Wednesday:

The major difference between these two days is that Wednesday's selling was much more dramatic going into the close. On Thursday, the first wave of selling was the steepest and also the longest in duration. The fact that bears were able to wrest control from the bulls so early in the day I think really casts some doubt on the viability of what looks to be a strong open this morning.

The action of Asian equities lately has been noteworthy in that the Asian indices have been bucking the U.S. trend, while European equities seem to be following suit. This is in contrast to action prior to Wednesday's minutes release, over the last two weeks as Asian equities had largely been following the lead of their U.S. counterparts.

At this hour, the index on the 10 year Treasury is down over 1%, while the U.S. Dollar index is up 2/10 of a percent. The U.S. Treasury auctions ended yesterday with the auction on the 7 and 10 year Notes. Every auction, from short dated Bills to longer dated Notes, closed at lower prices and therefore, higher yields. At this point, it doesn't seem to be an issue of demand. As I've stated before, the consensus seems to be that the appetite is still there to help the U.S. funds it's rising deficits, at the right price. Bond investors are demanding more reward for what they perceive as being greater risk, globally.

Personally, I believe that we may be seeing an environment where risk assets are going out of vogue; nor are they as necessary in order to get a good return, in the face of rising yields. I point to continued softness in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as well as the Australian Dollar for some confirmation (whereas the Japanese Yen is viewed as a flight to safety, the Aussie is often considered a proxy for risk assets):

