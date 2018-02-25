Traders' Espresso: Weekend Edition (W.E.F. 02/23/18)

U.S. equities struggled most of the holiday shortened week, but managed to pull out a mid-day rally on Friday to close the week up. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday the major indices struggled with afternoon selling; the S&P 500 closed down all three days, while the Dow, the Russell 2000 and the NASDAQ were mixed. Stock bulls found salvation on Friday, with strong buying all afternoon and going into the close.

Despite upward pressure on yields, the Ten Year Treasury Yield Index closed the week lower at 2.871%, after hitting a high for the week of 2.943%. The U.S. Treasury auctioned $258 billion worth of securities this last week, with resulting yields higher across the board. As I've observed before, there is a decent appetite for Treasury offerings, at the right price. The Federal government is going to have the pay more to service it's debt, now that investors are demanding lower prices and higher yields given the risk that they see in the debt market. The table below is sourced from www.treasurydirect.gov:

At the same time, while the yield curve is slightly steeper compared to the beginning of the month, a comparison to this time a year ago, shows a flattening yield curve, as seen below (source: www.treasury.gov). A flat-to-inverted yield curve is often viewed as portending an economic recession, and is part of the reason that observers like Ray Dalio are predicting a U.S. recession within the next two years:

As if there weren't enough in the way of mixed signals, commodities ended the week mostly lower. Futures for "Dr. Copper" (so called because copper prices are widely considered a barometer for the health of the global economy) closed down 1% on the week, and down 4% from the high set on December 28, 2017.

Looking at some important technical indicators, next week represents a critical week for U.S. equities. To further the mixed signals story, let's compare the NASDAQ 100 to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The NASDAQ is telling us a story of relative strength. While the Dow is not necessarily telling us a story of weakness, it does need to demonstrate some follow through this coming week before equity investors can breathe more easily. Let's compare the two stories, starting with the NASDAQ.

After hitting a high of 7022.97 on January 26, 2018, the NASDAQ 100 fell over 12% to a low of 6164.43 on February 9. This high and low represent the reference points for our Fibonacci retracement plot. The NASDAQ 100 has proceeded to burst through each of the major retracement levels; closing above the 23.6% level on February 9, it burst through the 38.2% level on February 12, and the 61.8% level on February 15. It has stayed above the 61.8% level for the last six trading days and is poised to regain the high of 7022.97. Additionally, the index is above the 200, 100, 50, 20 and 10 day moving averages. The 10 day moving average has crossed over the 50 day, and is poised to close above the 20 day as well (the color key for the moving averages can be found near the top of the chart).

Now, let's examine the story of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

After hitting a high of 26626.71 on January 26, 2018, the Dow fell over 12% to a low of 23360.29 on February 9. This high and low represent the reference points for our Fibonacci retracement plot. The Dow has struggled with the major retracement levels; closing above the 23.6% level on February 9, it spent three days flirting with the 38.2% level on February 12, 13 and 14. The Dow penetrated but did not close above the 61.8% level on February 16, and has struggled to stay above the 50% level, closing below the 50% on February 20, 21, and 22. Friday's rally brought the Dow back above the 50% level, and the Dow is now within striking distance once again of the 61.8% level. Additionally, the index is above the 200, 100, 50, 20 and 10 day moving averages. However, it has only stayed reliably above the 10 day average since crossing it on February 14. Friday's rally helped the Dow close above the 20 and 50 day averages; but the 20 day has crossed below the 50 day and the 10 day average has been below the 50 since crossing below it on February 12.

In a nutshell, while the NASDAQ looks poised to regain it's high, the Dow may struggle at 25373. The story of the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 is an in-between story. Watch the S&P for evidence that it can not only stay above 2743, but that it can climb decisively to 2783. If the Russell can stay above it's 50 day moving average then its next stop is 1568. Otherwise, it may tread water between its 50 and 100 day moving averages; and we will be left waiting to see if it can stay above 1547, or if it will break below 1526 and find support at 1525.

In a nutshell, tech investors are probably sitting in the catbird seat, for the moment. Anyone with exposure to small- and mid-cap stocks, as well as the large blue chips of the Dow, may want to take a look at putting on a little protection in the way of options while volatility is still relatively mild.