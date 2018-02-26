Traders' Espresso: AM Edition (02/26/18)

U.S. index futures are pointing to a continuation of Friday's bullish close. Dow futures are up 0.5%, S&P and NASDAQ futures are up 0.3%, and Russel futures are up 0.15%. Asian indices closed overnight on a bullish note, with the Nikkei and the Shanghai both up over 1%. European bourses are up across the board at this hour, all around 0.5%.

The yield on the ten year Treasury is shying away from the 2.9% level as some buying interest seems to be entering the market. The U.S. Dollar index is also softening, down 0.16% at this writing. Gold seems to be the store of value trade this week in the face of U.S. inflation, up this morning 0.65%.

Global demand is the name of the game as all commodities are pointing higher today, a stark change from Friday. Copper is up only 0.02% at this writing, which presents a minor strike against the global growth story. Natural gas is higher, while crude, Brent and heating oil have turned lower from being up earlier in the morning.

Euro traders will be paying attention to Mario Draghi words as he begins speaking at 9:00AM ET. It is unlikely that his tone will change dramatically from previous dovish statements that the ECB will be unwinding its program of quantitative easing very gradually. U.S. home sales will be in focus at 10:00AM ET, as investors wonder the impact that rising yields have had on big ticket consumer spending. Consensus on the MoM change in new home sales is 3.2%. Likely that a consensus report or higher will give the stock market overall a shot in the arm.

Pound Sterling is up 0.50% against the U.S. Dollar at this hour; Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn's call for a softer Brexit with U.K. remaining in some form of a customs union has been met positively by some more moderate Tory voices, reaffirming the view that a harder Brexit favored by Prime Minister Theresa May will be disruptive to the U.K. economy.

For the video edition of Traders' Espresso with additional commentary and charting reviews, click here.