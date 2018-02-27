Traders' Espresso: AM Edition (02/27/18)

Text of Jerome Powell's prepared testimony before a House committee later this morning was released at 8:30AM ET, initially sending futures lower and yields higher.

Yields are broadly higher, as is the U.S. Dollar index. Metals, energy and softs are lower across the board.

The U.S. rally failed to follow the sun, however; Asian and European indices are mixed. U.S. futures are pointing to a softer open.

The U.S. equity winning streak of Friday and Monday may be in jeopardy. Although the major indices posted strong gains on Monday, futures are pointing to a softer open. The VIX is up a little over 2% at this hour, suggesting that equity investors may be just a little apprehensive with Jerome Powell set to deliver prepared testimony to the House Financial Services committee at 10:00AM, and with the release of some additional economic data this week.

Asian equity indices were mixed; with Nikkei and Aussie indices posting gains while the Shangai, Hang Seng and Kospi closed in the red. European bourses are mixed at this hour. The U.K. FTSE is up at this hour, while the German DAX, French CAC and the Stoxx600 all down.

Global bond yields are mixed; the yield on the U.S. 10 year Treasury was earlier as high as 2.89%, but has now fallen to 2.855%. Energy commodities, including natural gas, are all down, with precious and industrial metals also weakened in the face of a rising U.S. Dollar. Copper is down almost 1%, while the U.S. Dollar index is currently up 0.25%.

Although not expected to add any further detail on the expected pace of rate hikes, analysts, pundits and investors will be watching Jerome Powell's house testimony very closely for clues. What we do know is that Mr. Powell has dismissed any impact that recent market volatility may have on economic conditions and therefore Fed policy decisions. The Fed view is that the economy is performing strongly, with exports and fiscal policy providing significant tailwinds to the U.S. economy. It is doubtful that Mr. Powell will weigh in on whether he thinks the economy has the potential to overheat, but investors will be watching and listening carefully.

Investors are absorbing a slew of economic data this morning:

Wholesale inventories came in worse than expected, up 0.7% against consensus of 0.3%

Durable goods orders showed a decline of 3.7%, against a consensus of -2.0%

Goods Trade Balance numbers came in at -$74.4 billion against consensus of -$72.3 billion (negative numbers indicate that imports exceeded exports and are therefore bearish on the U.S. Dollar).

Case-Shiller Home Price Index came in at consensus of 6.3%, while the Federal government MoM Housing Price Index came in slightly soft, at 0.3% against consensus of 0.4%. Homebuilders are trading higher on the news.

Wednesday morning investors will be hit with inflation, GDP and pending home sales data, along with the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index.

For additional commentary, and charting and technical discussion not contained in the written edition, please click here for the video edition of Traders' Espresso.