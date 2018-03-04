Traders' Espresso: Weekend Edition (W.E.F. 03/02/18)

The Week That Was

The major U.S. indices closed down for the week, dashing hopes for a three week win streak. Volatility was up on the week, the index on the 10 year Treasury yield was down, and the U.S. Dollar index was up slightly (although the Japanese Yen and the Euro strengthened against the Dollar). In the commodities space, crude and RBOB gasoline were down, natural gas and heating oil were higher, precious metals gold and silver were up, while industrial metals (besides steel and aluminum)--copper, platinum and palladium--seem to have been hit in sympathy on news of President Trump's tariff announcement. Soft commodities corn, soybeans and wheat were solidly higher.

Questions abound. Why did the last rally peter out on Tuesday? Why did investors peek out of their foxholes on Friday and buy this market? And what will happen next week?

First of all, last week's rally got nipped on Tuesday by a combination of mixed economic data and Jerome Powell's testimony on Tuesday which was eventually interpreted as being more hawkish on inflation. Mr. Powell's statement on Thursday that there is no evidence of overheating in the economy should have lifted markets, but that was the same day that President Trump surprised markets by announcing tariffs on steel and aluminum, after his administration had already signalled that the announcement would be deferred until the following week.

The market rallied on Friday after spending much of the morning moving sideways in what felt to me like bottoming action; the catalyst for the move up seemed to be an expectation that the administration might allow some exemptions on the tariffs just announced. Such an expectation leading to a rally makes sense; the markets don't want to see the U.S. make economic enemies with its political allies (those relationships are tenuous enough as it is in the "Make America Great Again" era). As it turns out, these expectations may be unfounded; the Wall Street Journal reported today that the administration has no intent of granting any exemptions on the steel or aluminum tariffs.

Before we talk about what next week may look like, let's set the stage.

Geopolitical Developments

Italians took to the polls on Sunday for parliamentary elections. The results are not expected to be finalized until about mid-day local time. Given the fractured and contentious nature of Italian politics (and the fact that Italy has just introduced its third new electoral process in five years), it is unclear whether the nation will be able to elect a parliament that can form a ruling coalition, and if it does whether the ruling coalition will pose any sort of threat to the stability of the Eurozone. More important than whether Italy will continue participating in the common currency is the nation's staggering debt problem (second only to Greece) and concerns over the health of the Italian banking system. While in the U.S. many might consider gridlock a good problem to have, electing a hung parliament will severely hamper the effort to address the latter two issues.

Evidently the overwhelming success of the so-called FANG stocks has attracted more than the attention of analysts and investors. It seems that the European Commission is considering a proposal to tax big technology companies' revenue, to the tune of 2-6%, according to French economy minister Bruno LaMaire in an interview with Journal du Dimanche. Bloomberg is also reporting that a number of media executives are starting to publicly line up behind Robert Thomson's (Thomson is the CEO of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.) contention that companies like Facebook and Google should pay a larger slice of their ad revenue to publishers of content. Just goes to show, when you're king of the mountain, there is always someone looking to knock you down.

In case you missed it, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda hinted--during the confirmation hearings for his second term--at the possibility of an exit from the county's program of monetary stimulus sometime in 2019. This is important because it means that the Fed is not the only central bank thinking about bringing an end to quantitative easing. While the U.S. Fed has already embarked on its campaign of monetary tightening, no other central bank had enunciated that they were even thinking about future tightening. This development out of Japan leaves Mario Draghi as the last major central bank holdout, who has been rather coy in his public remarks about the future of monetary tightening for the European Central Bank. What does all this mean for the global growth trajectory? Still early to tell, but I would keep a close eye on it.

We've already talked about U.S. tariffs, but let's talk about them from a global perspective. Assuming that the Trump administration remains steadfast in this policy announcement, and also sticks to not granting any exemptions, its only a matter of time before other actors (trade rivals and "partners" alike) announce their own retaliatory tariffs. We already know that U.S. tariffs will help companies in the materials sectors and will directly hurt companies for which aluminum and steel are major inputs, such as Boeing (NYSE:BA). Who could be hurt indirectly? That picture is still developing, but we do know, for example, that the European Union may consider targeting companies like Harley Davidson (HOG) and Levi Strauss. Let's hope that this victory is an easier win than the Philadelphia Eagles hard-fought Super Bowl victory.

The Coming Week in Data

From a domestic perspective at least, the coming week in data is quite a bit lighter than last week, which means that developing news headlines (on U.S. tariffs for example) will probably be a larger driver of U.S. markets than the data:

Monday ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, 10:00 ET Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate decision, 22:30 ET

Tuesday Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index (Canada), 10:00 ET American Petroleum Institute Weekly Crude Oil Stock, 16:30 ET

Wednesday Eurozone Gross Domestic Product, 05:00 ET ADP Employment Change, 08:15 ET U.S. Trade Balance, 08:30 ET Bank of Canada interest rate decision, 10:00 ET Energy Information Administration Crude Oil Stocks, 10:30 ET Japanese Current Accounts, 18:50 ET Australian Trade Balance, 19:30 ET

Thursday European Central Bank interest rate decision, 07:45 ET U.S. Jobless Claims, 08:30 ET Bank of Japan interest rate decision, 23:00 ET

Friday Canadian Employment Numbers, 08:30 ET U.S. Employment Numbers, 08:30 ET Baker-Hughes Rig Count, 13:00 ET



Currency traders will likely be glued to the various central bank interest rate decisions announced this week, as well as parsing the language of the statements for clues to the future of global monetary policy. U.S. equity traders might want to pay attention as well.

Technically Speaking

Rather than take up redundant space, I direct you to my recent article published here on Seeking Alpha, "Hope Is Not An Investing Thesis". In a nutshell: I don't (yet) think we're in for a bear market, but I also don't think the selling is over. I tell you where I think the future bottom is, and why.

