Traders' Espresso: AM Edition (03/08/18)

U.S. equities markets gapped down yesterday morning, then slowly fought their way back up, closing the day mixed but well off their lows. The Dow and S&P 500 closed down 0.33% and 0.05% respectively, while the NASDAQ and the Russell 2000 closed up 0.33% and 0.79%. Volatility was lower.

Asian markets cheered the U.S. close, and closed higher across the board. At this writing, European bourses are broadly higher, with the exception of the German DAX. U.S. index futures are pointing to a positive open, the the NASDAQ futures currently up 0.51%. Commodities are mixed, with silver, palladium and most energies up, while gold, copper, platinum, RBOB gas and most soft commodities are lower.

The European Central Bank announced this morning that it is holding it's key rate steady at 0.00%. Traders and analysts are currently listening to his press conference, for clues as to whether the ECB is putting a stake in the ground on a timeframe to begin exiting its current monetary stimulus. No doubt, Mario Draghi will be asked at least once about looming trade wars with the U.S., given that the EU was one of the first to announce specific retaliatory measures.

The Department of Labor announced jobless claims of 231,000, higher than the consensus of 210,000. This announcement follows a week in which the DoL announced jobless claims at their lowest since 1969. Index futures initially fell on the news, but are now climbing trading sideways. Unemployment currently stands at 4.1%, near the definition of "full employment", and jobless numbers below 300,000 are generally considered healthy. U.S. jobless claims have been below that level for some time, the longest stretch since 1970.

My take on equities markets in particular, and markets in general, is that traders have largely shaken off trade war threats. I think markets are becoming comfortable with threats like Fed policy and trade wars as headwinds, given the robust nature of the U.S. and global economy, and expansionary U.S. fiscal policy. My theory is that President Trump thinks he has created a perfect storm; a stock market that has traded up steadily from the day after his election based on strong corporate earnings and the promise of his business friendly policies. In my view, the recently announced tariffs may serve the purpose of "cooling" the economy, or at least keeping it from overheating, while giving the U.S. administration the leverage and breathing room it needs to put America first and negotiate more favorable trade agreements on a multi-lateral basis.

Take a look at the futures markets yesterday and you'll see what I'm talking about. Every symbol that gapped up or down, then steadily traded back in the opposite direction, filling the "gap" and signalling a return to normalization. For example, U.S. index futures gapped down, then closed that gap at some point during the day. Futures on gold and the Japanese Yen gapped higher as a flight to safety play, then traded back down to close that gap, once a again a return to calm.

I will discuss this last point more fully, along with charting and technical analysis, in the video edition of Traders' Espresso.

Equities markets likely have a bias to the upside today, although I would exercise caution. There's not a lot of additional data coming out this week, so headlines will continue to rule the narrative.