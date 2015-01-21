Twitter Successfully Acquires ZipDial

Twitter is known as one of the biggest social media network platforms for social media addicts. It is more like a micro blogging platform which lets the users share about the happening. Recently, Instagram over took Twitter in terms of users and daily use of the social media network. But this has not hampered the good performance of the company in the market.

The company has always put users ahead of their own profitable intentions. Therefore, this time the company successfully buys ZipDial in a $30 million to $40 million deal. ZipDial is a platform similar to Twitter. Twitter is ambitious to make new records in the emerging mobile phones industry, there this Indian mobile marketing company was one of the best options the company could invest in. "ZipDial provides a Twitter-esque opportunity to capture opinions of people and their social network," the organization speaks.

Sunil Goyal is the founder of ZipDial said that the company was sure to attract big names like Facebook and Twitter when the company was working on this product. According to him "It was very clear that they had the likes of Twitter and Facebook in mind when they were developing their product."

It is supposed that the business will be taking over the office of ZipDial in order to carry forward with the business in the homeland of the company, Bangalore.

The founder of the company was confident that this will attract big markets in the near future. Apart from this, India Times report that "What interested the investors was that Zipdial already had a pilot running in Trinidad & Tobago as a proof of concept where they had run a campaign for Pepsi to determine the effectiveness of various means of advertising."

This deal is done in order to make it easier for users to make its huge social networking platform available and accessible to users in every corner of the world. ZipDial is used to access content, it`s including cricket scores, audio programming, Tweets from their chosen Bollywood stars and much more, on their cell phones. It is not the very first time where a Western giant company acquires an Indian tech startup. Previously, Facebook and Yahoo both have acquired Indian startups. Facebook had acquired little Eye Labs whereas Yahoo acquired Book Pad $15 Million in 2014.