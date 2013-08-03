SteadyOptions July 2013 Performance

Please find below the July 2013 update from SteadyOptions.

1. Performance

SteadyOptions produced 18.0% ROI in July 2013. We closed 19 trades, 11 winners and 8 losers. The YTD non-compounded ROI is currently 93.6%. Check out the Performance page to see the full results. Please note that those results are based on real fills, not hypothetical performance, and exclude commissions, so your actual results will be lower. Commissions reduce the monthly returns by approximately 2-3% per month, depending on the broker. Since we keep about 40% of the portfolio in cash, the return on the overall portfolio is lower, depending on your allocation.

2. Exploring the winners and the losers

The earnings calendars were the big winners this month. We closed (NASDAQ:NFLX) calendar for 32.5% gain, (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 25.0%, (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22.7% and (NYSE:MA) for 27.0%. We also closed two RUT calendars for 15.9% and 35.4% gain. The earnings straddles produced mixed results, but we still want to maintain a gamma exposure in case the IV spikes. (NASDAQ:AAPL) calendar was a big loser this month. We did a full analysis of this trade here to learn from the mistakes.