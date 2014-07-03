SteadyOptions 2014 Half Year Report: 95.3% ROI

In the first 6 months of 2014, SteadyOptions produced non-compounded ROI of 95.3% (based on fixed $1,000 allocation per trade). The return on the whole account is 57.2% (based on 10% per trade allocation).

We closed 84 trades. Winning ratio was 65% and average return per trade 7%. The biggest loser was 31.8% and only 5 traders have lost more than 20%. We had 6 consecutive winning months in 2014.

Check out the Performance page to see the full results. Please note that those results are based on real fills, not hypothetical performance, and exclude commissions, so your actual results will be lower.

Trading the current market

There is no doubt that this is a difficult market to trade. Volatility is at multi year lows, and has been on steady decline in the last few months. The average hedge fund gained only 1.77% in the first half of 2014, according to Hedge Fund Research, lagging the major indexes by significant margin. The key to trade the current markets is to limit the losses, to trade less and to be more selective. Despite difficult market conditions, SO delivered very impressive performance in the first half of 2014, especially in the first quarter.

What makes SO different?

First, we use a portfolio approach, that may include a variety of non-directional strategies. We balance the portfolio in terms of options Greeks. The earnings trades are vega/gamma positive and theta negative. To balance them we might open calendars, Iron Condors or butterfly trades which are theta positive. We might use a mix of different expirations to balance the gamma.

Second, our performance is based on real fills. Each trade alert comes with screenshot of my broker fills. Many services base their performance on the "maximum profit potential" which is very misleading. Nobody can sell at the top and do it consistently.

We provide a full disclosure and list all our trades on the performance page. Unlike some other newsletter services, we will never omit a trade from our track record because some members couldn't open the trade or make the adjustments. This rule applies to all trades, good and bad - you will always get a full picture and will never have to guess how we calculate our numbers.

We place a lot of emphasis on options education. There is a dedicated forum where every trade is discussed before the trade is placed. We discuss different strategies and potential trades. Unlike most other services that just send the trade alerts, our members understand the rationale behind the trades and not just blindly follow the alerts. SO actually helps members to become better traders.

We invite you to join one of the most successful options trading services. When you join SteadyOptions, we will share with you all we know about options. We will never try to sell you any additional "proprietary systems", training, webinars etc. All our "secrets" are included in your monthly fee.

Let me finish with my favorite quote from Michael Covel, which is especially relevant to the current market conditions:

"Profits come in bunches. The trick when going sideways between home runs is not to lose too much in between."

The earnings season is just around the corner. Now is an excellent time to join our service.

Start Your Free Trial