SteadyOptions 2012 Performance

SteadyOptions performance has been updated.

November was a good month for SteadyOptions. We closed 35 trades in November, 20 winners and 15 losers. Total gain in November was $1,000 based on $1,000 allocation per trade. Assuming maximum of 6 trades open (the average number is much lower), that's 16.6% non-compounded gain. The YTD non-compounded ROI is 149.8% based on the same 6 maximum trades. Check out the Performancepage to see the full results. Please note that those results are based on real fills, not hypothetical performance.

The performance was negatively impacted by two earnings plays that we kept through earnings (AKAM and ADM) and carried from the previous month. Removing those two trades would almost double the performance.

Like in October, most losers were in the 3-7% range. But we also had few decent size winners (OVTI, ARO, GPS and CF). The ability to keep the losers small remains the key factor.

We continue expanding the scope of our trades beyond the earnings trades, Iron Condors and calendars. We started playing GLD and added the double calendar as an additional earnings strategy. We closed our second SPY butterfly trade for 39% gain and the GLD strangle for 20% gain. We will continue refining those strategies to get better results. This gives members a lot of choice and flexibility.

Key statistics 01/01/2012-11/29/2012 (based on $1,000 per play, scalable to any amount):

• Total trades: 254

• Winning ratio: 60%

• Average holding period: 5.5 days

• Average return per trade: 3.6%

• Average gain per winning trade: 11.9%

• Average loss per losing trade: -9.1%%

• Average number of trades at any given time: 4.3

• Maximum number of trades at any given time: 6.0

• Average capital on risk: $4,300

• Maximum capital on risk: $6,000

• Cumulative non-compounded return: $8,990 (899.0%)

• Total ROI based on maximum capital on risk: 149.8%

Please note that those results are based on real fills, not hypothetical performance. Unlike many others who can claim baseless numbers, all my trades are backed up by screenshots with actual fills.

SteadyOptions subscription is now open to new members for a limited time.