Stocks, Forex, Commodities Outlook 2/15—2/19: EU Debt Crisis, Other Market Movers

EU Debt Threat: The Dominant Market Mover Since December And Until It Is Resolved

Key Events –Much Talk, No Action Leaves Greek Bond Default On For April

After ECB Head Trichet abruptly left a conference in Sydney on Tuesday, a day earlier than scheduled, speculation erupted that emergency meetings were being convened in Europe to work out a rescue package for Greece.

Focus quickly shifted to a previously scheduled routine meeting of the EU council in Brussels Thursday. Heading into the meeting anticipation was building for a solution or at least a promise of one to calm markets.

With questions lingering over the legality of an EU bailout, a bilateral approach driven by Germany and France was shaping up as the most likely outcome, although chatter over some form of IMF involvement remained.

Realizing that asking her voters to pay for Greek bungling would be political suicide, German Chancellor Merkel instead focused on demands for Greek compliance with the recent EU stability plan and offered mere moral support, sending the Euro lower.

With around €7B in the Treasury's coffers, Greece faces two large bond redemptions of about €30B in April and May.

Until EU finance ministers can arrange a concrete deal, ongoing contagion fears will rule out any rally.

Likely Scenarios Until Resolution

Thus until there are concrete plans in place to calm markets about impending defaults from Greece and the rest of the PIIGS block, there are two likely scenarios:

Better Case Scenario: Risk Asset Markets consolidate and establish a trading range, rising to the upper end of the range on news of an impending solution, chopping around when there is no news, falling to the lower end on news of setbacks to a solution.

Worse Case: Markets continue to slide on justifiable fears of a Greek default killing demand for PIIGS block government bonds at rates they can afford, risking at minimum a wave of Southern Europe defaults which likely metastasizes into a second global credit markets seizure and markets crash. In the fall of 2008 it only took Lehman Bros collapse, so all of Southern Europe should produce at least as dire results.

The Likely Solution: Coordinated Worldwide Solution: Cash or Guarantees In Exchange For Possible Loss of Sovereignty

Because:

The PIIGS governments and electorates have failed to demonstrate the political will to make the needed spending cuts to even justify aide. They seem to believe they can scare the world with threat of global credit collapse contagion risk.

So do Northern European leaders, who also lack the will risk their political careers by making their unwilling and struggling taxpayers bear the cost for PIIGS mismanagement.

The mere threat of a wave of sovereign defaults in the EU will likely spark a crisis in credit markets and a second general global risk asset market crash as affordable credit dries up for businesses and perhaps all but the safest government bonds

EU leaders will ultimately win this huge game of chicken and scare the rest of the world into sharing the cost by threatening global economic calamity should the PIIGS default, at least to buy time for a more fundamental solution. Expect plenty of drama and volatility as each side attempts to force concessions from the others in order to show their electorates they made the best deal possible and staved off global economic collapse.

To gather popular support from electorates footing the bill, the likely exchange will be that failure to comply with harsh reform conditions results in effectively surrendering independence to an international trustee that answers to its financial sponsors and not the local electorates.

Other Market Moving Events This Past Week

Fed Chairman Bernanke's appearance before the House Financial Services Committee was cancelled due to a blizzard, although the Fed released his prepared testimony. Key and related points include:

Tightening would begin with the discount rate and that TAF and TALF special loan programs would expire in June as planned. However, he also reiterated that low rates are still warranted for an "extended period." FOMC voting member Bullard later suggested the Fed could begin to sell some assets as early as the second half of this year, and that any spike in inflation expectations would cause the Fed to tighten policy even if the unemployment rate is still high.

Towards the end of the week, the People's Bank of China announced to raise the required reserve ratio for commercial banks by +50bps. This was the second time in 2010 that the central bank raise reserve ratio as a means to slow the pace of lending. Investors were upset by the measure as it might slow down growth and demand for commodities. [repeated below consolidate]

A nearly failed US 30 Year Treasury Auction Warns of Waning Demand For US Bonds: Foreign demand fell from a typical 40% of bonds sold to 28%, with Direct (untraceable) Buyers accounting for a record 24% of bonds sold, suggesting that these unknown buyers were probably arms of the US itself, merely attempting to preserve appearances. While it is possible that the drop in demand is a Chinese expression of displeasure with Washington over Taiwan arms sales and other matters, it could also mean a coming debt crisis for Washington (and by extension, other pillars of the Global economy) that would dwarf that of Europe. For details see Graham Summers’ article Forget Greece, the US Almost Had a Failed Treasury Auction of Its Own . PIMCO's El-Erian stated that while the situation of the US is not comparable with Greece, there are elements of the US position that are similar.

Poor EU Economic Data: A raft of disappointing European preliminary Q4 GDP figures out on Friday accentuated the headwinds facing most European nations in their quest to satisfy Maastrict stability criteria. The potential for continued sluggish economic growth will weigh upon government tax revenues and increase pressure to further cut spending to fulfill membership criteria. Both the G7 and the IMF took the opportunity to reiterate that nations must maintain stimulus spending in order to support economic recovery.

Forex Trends/Events:

EUR/USD: Because the US Dollar participates in over 80% of all forex pair transactions, and this pair alone accounts for about 33% of all forex, US Dollar and Euro events are central to forex markets. The very risk-averse tone of the above events kept the US Dollar and other safe haven currencies trending up against their riskier counterparts. The USD hit multi-month highs again vs. numerous majors including the Euro and Swiss Franc, as continue Euro-zone debt woes undermine confidence in these currencies.

CFTC Commitment of Traders report for the week ending Feb 2nd showed the number of euro short contracts hit multi-year highs, suggesting the Euro is oversold. However as we saw with the USD for most of 2009, that can continue for a long time until there is a fundamental reason reverse the trend. For the dollar it has mostly been the EU debt crisis and EUR weakness, which forces the dollar higher because the EUR/USD comprises about a third of all forex trade. For the downtrend in the EURUSD to reverse, markets will need convincing that the EU debt crisis is truly being fixed by more than words of support.

Late week US spending data was solid, further bolstering the USD.

GBP: In the UK, the BoE inflation report sent GBP/USD lower after testing the pivotal 1.5750 against the dollar. Sterling had benefited from the euro's woes but remains range bound against the dollar.

AUD: Interest rate increase expectations, and thus AUD demand, was bolstered by surprisingly strong January jobs data. Unemployment unexpectedly fell to 5.3% from 5.5%, while net new jobs figure registered its biggest monthly gain since December of 2006 at +52.7K. The Aussie outperformed broadly against other majors, rising above 0.89 vs. USD for the first time in a week. Monetary policy meeting minutes as well as some key speakers from the central bank take the stage next week, likely offering the markets a clearer outlook for the March 2nd RBA decision. However any sign of China growth cooling is likely to pressure the Aussie.

Commodities: Responded to early week hopes for EU debt crisis resolution and rose in the early part of the week, aided by technically oversold indicators and their being near strong support levels. They stopped climbing when the EU meeting failed to produce results, but mostly held their gains.

Key Market Movers This Coming Week

Additional events surrounding resolution of the EU debt Crisis

Additional signs of Chinese economic growth or slowdown will be felt strongly by global equities and the Risk Currencies.

Risk Sentiment As Reflected in Major Stock Market Indices, especially the S&P 500. Watch the S&P 500 Daily chart, along with the EURUSD, Gold, and Oil Charts for a complete quick picture of how risk sentiment is affecting global stocks, commodities, and forex markets.

Government Bond Auctions in the Major Developed World -Especially Any Hinting At Lack of Demand

Other Major Scheduled Economic Events: The big theme on the economic calendar is inflation figures. However, news on the first Tier topics is likely to override these.

Monday: JPY: Preliminary GDP q/q,(affects Asian stocks, Yen) NZD:, PPI Input q/q ( affects interest rate increase expectations for the NZD), USD: Bank Holiday-Presidents Day

Tuesday: AUD: Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes, NAB Business Confidence Survey, GBP: CPI y/y, BOE Inflation Letter (both affect interest rate expectations and thus the GBP) EUR: German ZEW Economic Sentiment, CAD: Manufacturing Sales m/m, USD: Empire State Manufacturing Index, TIC Long Term Purchases (shows foreign demand for US securities, affects USD)

Wednesday: GBP: Claimant Count Change, MPC Meeting Minutes, USD: Building Permits, FOMC Meeting Minutes

Thursday: JPY: BoJ Press Conference, CAD: Core CPI, CPI m/m, USD: Core PPI, PPI m/m, Unemployment Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, AUD: RBA Gov Stevens Speaks

Friday: GBP: Retail Sales m/m, USD: Core CPI m/m

