FOREX, COMMODITIES, STOCKS OUTLOOK February 24th : Cliff's Two Minute Drill

Stocks: Prior Day: Asia up, Europe, USA down Today: Asia, Europe down, Risk Rally Fades on Bad Data from the US, Europe. Many Daily Charts near or penetrating Strong Support/Resistance as risk assets reverse higher.

- FX: bias to safety currencies [JPY, USD, CHF in order of safety appeal] vs. risk currencies [AUD, NZD, CAD, EUR, GBP in order of risk appetite appeal], as risk assets' oversold bounce (as the S&P 500 has pulled away from its lower Bollinger Band) stalls

- Main events: TUES: NZD: Inflation Expectations q/q, EUR: German Ifo Business Climate-, GBP: Inflation Report Hearings USD: CB Consumer Confidence--: WED: EUR: Industrial New Orders m/m+, USD Fed Chairman Bernanke Testifies**, New Home Sales, Treasury Sec. Geithner Speaks, THURS: AUD Private Capital Expenditure q/q, NZD: NBNZ Business Confidence….

- Big Theme: Bad data from Europe (Greek bank downgrades, German Ifo, French consumer spending), US (housing prices, consumer confidence) along with caution ahead of today's Bernanke testimony send markets lower, USD, JPY higher

STOCKS:US: Stocks closed near session lows in their worst single-session percentage loss in more than two weeks. In addition to EU debt uncertainty and stocks approaching strong resistance levels, European and US markets were pressured by very bad US consumer confidence reading, house price data, as well as by a weak German business sentiment report, poor French consumer spending, and British mortgage data.

Asia: Down SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asia shares fell on Wednesday as surprise drops in U.S. consumer confidence and German business sentiment fueled fears about the strength of the global economic recovery and boosted safe haven currencies such as the yen.

European Stock Outlook: LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - European shares turned lower in early trading on Wednesday as investors cautiously await a semi-annual congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, with banking stocks among the worst performers.

Commodities Outlook: Tuesday-the CRB Commodity Index lost 1.5% of its value in New York, dropping along with stocks and other risk assets after a wave of bad data, including poor German Ifo business sentiment readings, a US CB consumer confidence reading that came in 20% below expectations to hit a 10 month low, and poor US house price data. STOPPED HERE

Crude Oil Daily Outlook: Down Tuesday into early Wednesday European trade. U.S. crude futures dropped to around $78. retreating with the overall risk asset pullback. $80 has been strong resistance for crude in all but the most optimistic periods and periods of US Dollar weakness, because oil was used as a Dollar hedge along with gold.

Gold Daily Outlook: Down Tuesday into early Wednesday European trade along with the general pullback in risk assets from Tuesday's negative economic data noted in the above section on US stocks.

FOREX Daily Outlook: Bias to safety FX as most risk assets from Tuesday's negative economic data noted in the above section on US stocks.

US Dollar Daily Outlook: Tuesday into early Wednesday: Up vs. all majors except the JPY.

Key Points on Bernanke Semi- Annual Testimony:

In his last appearance on February 10th, the Fed Chairman laid out their exit strategy which includes narrowing the spread between the discount rate and the target fed funds rate along with the sale of assets on their balance sheets through reverse repurchase agreements and plans to offer term deposit facilities that would be similar to certificates of deposits that banks offer retail customers. The Fed’s message is unlikely to be much different today, despite the largely meaningless increase in the rarely used discount rate.

Since that rate hike, Fed officials have stressed that any changes they make to the discount rate should be viewed as further normalization of their lending facilities and should not be interpreted as signaling any change in the outlook for monetary policy.

Based upon his past record, Bernanke will most likely remain cautious. Recent disappointing data on jobs, spending, and housing are likely to reinforce his unwillingness to raise the fed funds rate soon. The lack of inflationary pressure gives him even less reason to do so. Assuming he provides hawkish surprises, then beyond of a negative reaction for the dollar against the Japanese Yen, it is unclear how the dollar could react against other currencies.

The dollar could benefit regardless of how markets view his comments. If Bernanke is more dovish than expected, the dollar could rally on risk aversion. However if he remains hawkish and warns of additional normalization in the near future, the dollar could also rally as the outlook for U.S. interest rates brighten.

When it comes to trading U.S. data, USD/JPY tends to have the most logical reaction and is thus the easiest to predict and trade. The Fed Chairman’s semi-annual testimony is always a big event for the forex markets because the central bank governor will be asked tough questions about the economy and monetary policy. This is especially true at this critical juncture of monetary policy.

Euro Daily Outlook: Tuesday into early Wednesday: Down vs. the JPY, USD, GBP up vs. the AUD, steady vs. the CHF

Yen Daily Outlook: Tuesday into early Wednesday: Up vs. all majors as it is widely seen as the primary safe haven currency in times of market turmoil . BoJ cautious about inflation and economic outlook

British Pound Daily Outlook: Monday into early Tuesday: Down vs. the safer JPY, USD, Up vs. EUR, AUD. Recent BoE statements suggest MORE QE coming, hurts GBP

Australian Dollar Daily Outlook: Tuesday into early Wednesday: Down vs. all majors as the leading risk currency as risk assets retreat. Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Battelino maintained an upbeat tone in remarks yesterday.

New Zealand Dollar Daily Outlook Tuesday into early Wednesday: Down vs. most majors as the leading risk currency as risk assets retreat.

Canadian Dollar Daily Outlook: Tuesday into early Wednesday: Down vs. the EUR, USD

Swiss Franc Daily Outlook: Down Monday into early Tuesday vs. the EUR, USD, AUD, JPY on SNB intervention concerns

CONCLUSIONS & Big Picture: Short term: markets dropping on negative economic news from Europe and the US, in addition to ongoing concerns on the EU debt crisis and slowing growth in China and the developed world, awaiting clues from Bernanke semi-annual testimony on monetary policy, further news on EU debt mess.

DISCLOSURE: NO POSITIONS