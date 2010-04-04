The Week Ahead: Stocks, Commodities, Forex Market Drivers April 5th- 9th

Summary

Risk Appetite Gathers Strength Despite EU Debt Crisis, Key Barriers Ahead

Overall positive economic data, climaxing in Friday’s positive US jobs report kept risk appetite fires burning.

In FX, bias remains to risk currencies, the USD/JPY continues to lead the way up, again following US Treasury yields higher, and even the beleaguered Euro and Sterling forged ahead via EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY. Friday's NFP report saw the USD bounce slightly into the end of the week, potentially signaling the end of the EUR and GBP recovery.

However, credit default swaps for Greece, Portugal and Spain surged to recent highs this past week, just after the EU accord on Greece. Greece tested the new EU plan immediately and the results were not pretty, with Greece seeing weak demand and higher rates. This cast serious doubt on the plan, to the extent that we believe the EU Debt Crisis is no closer to resolution than before the agreement. The key takeaway point is that EU credit concerns are still an issue.

Overall, we continue to see the risk environment improving, and for further potential higher in USD/JPY and most JPY-crosses. We think EUR and GBP will continue to lag, while AUD and CAD are likely to continue to lead, leaving the USD with a bit of a mixed picture against the majors.

There is increasing speculation that China will soon revalue the Yuan is supportive for risk by improving the export competitiveness of mired developed economies like Japan or Germany, effectively spreading the wealth away from China somewhat.

While the near-term outlook is constructive for risk, many markets have reached potentially pivotal levels, so some consolidation seems likely. But many of the barriers are merely psychological, and could be surmounted relatively easily. In US stocks, for example, the DJIA and S&P 500 are likely to test key 12K and 1200 levels next week; a break above would be bullish for risk.

In gold, prices stalled again below the 1125/30 recent highs.

WTI crude oil prices are above recent highs, but seem to be encountering some difficulty with the 85.00 level.

USD/JPY is within striking distance of the pivotal 95.00 level, which may see option-related defensive selling. A weekly close above would open the way to 97.70/98.00 in short order.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, US 10-year yields are at recent highs in the 3.95/4.00 area. While US rates will be moving higher eventually, markets are likely premature in pushing them up at the moment. Fed Chair Bernanke will speak at a luncheon next Wednesday and he may use the occasion to assure markets rates will not be moving any time soon. Look out for any sharp pullback in US Treasury yields, which indicate risk aversion, with accompanying negative implications for USD/JPY.

NFP Positive for US Outlook, But Progress Will At Best Be Erratic

The March employment report confirmed the continuing up trend in the US job market and economy. While the headline slightly disappointed – printing 162K compared to the 184K market outlook – private payrolls were a robust 123K and many of the other internals of the report continue to point to further gains ahead. That said the next three months will be exceptionally volatile as the census hiring picks up speed.

Many of the leading indicators in the report suggest the employment gains will continue. Key points from the overall report:

Temporary help rose smartly, aggregate hours continued to expand and the employment diffusion index soared.

Temporary employment rose for the sixth consecutive month and has averaged gains of 52K over that span. This is what employers tend to add first and this metric has been an exceptionally good indicator of future job growth.

Aggregate hours meanwhile, jumped to a 2.1% three-month annual rate from 0.7% and 0.9% the prior two months. Hours lead hires in any recovery and this indicator is thus extremely positive for the job market.

The typically under-the-radar diffusion index jumped to 60% from 50% the previous month. This measures the percentage of private industries hiring and it hit the highest level since April 2006 – when the US economy was adding jobs at about a 250K clip.

While much was made about the decline in average hourly earnings, which dipped -0.1% in March after a 0.2% increase, this seems to be a function of the longer workweek for if we look at average weekly earnings, they actually rose 0.2% on the month back to January levels.

What was surprising was the muted government hiring for the 2010 census, which added only 48K in March. Keep in mind that the government is targeting a total addition of 1.15 million people for the census work and has thus far only added a mere 87K. Looking at the prior census year trends (1990 and 2000) suggests we will need to see another 300K and 700K in April and May to reach the hiring target of 1.15M.

We are hearing that many of the jobless folks being targeted for census work are unwilling to give up their unemployment benefits and thus reluctant to take the temporary census job. This might leave the government short and thus keep whatever workers they can muster on the rolls for much longer – smoothing out the volatility in NFP results.

At this point, should the government hit its target hiring we will likely see headline NFP gains of just below 400K in April and more than 700K in May – with significant givebacks in June and July likely to follow. During these months it will be critical to evaluate the private numbers and to take the headline prints with a grain of salt.

We think this underlying trend in private employment (among other things) will continue to keep the United States economy in the “outperformance” camp when compared to most of the developed world – especially the UK, Euro zone and Japan. This fits with our thesis that the US dollar will continue to strengthen overall as we muddle through 2010 vs. all but the AUD and CAD.

ECB Meeting To Be Subdued Though Trichet Likely To Face Grilling On Greece

We don’t expect fireworks from the April ECB meeting. Insofar as demand at the indexed final 6 month tender on March 31 was less than forecast, ECB President Trichet is likely to assert that the improvement in market conditions vindicated the decision to phase out this facility.

Inflation is not a concern for ECB members. This year’s softer EUR may be helping boost manufacturing PMI in the region and may thus offset some of the concerns about the drag on growth from budget austerity.

The most interesting part of the ECB meeting may be the Q&A session insofar as Trichet is unlikely to escape a question or two about Greece and specifically why he reneged on his previous protests about IMF involvement in any support package for Greece. Trichet is an experienced politician and can be expected to promote an image of coordination and coherence within EMU.

Despite any efforts that Trichet may make, the market is likely to remain skeptical on the outlook for Greece, as evidenced by poor demand and continued high rates in last week’s Greek bond sale. Ongoing high risk premium to hold Greek debt is frustrating the Greek government’s attempt to reduce its funding costs and its budget deficit this year.

While Greece has met its funding needs to the end of April it needs to raise €11.6 bln in the market in May. This will be a testing time for the Greek government and most likely for the EUR. The CHF continued to gain through most of the week after the SNB indicated it would let the CHF move higher, however the SNB took advantage of the illiquid Friday market and intervened, sending the CHF lower and reminding all to curb their enthusiasm regarding the CHF, as the SNB still does not want Swiss exports to the EU getting too expensive. Expect to see ongoing CHF weakness as the long CHF play appears over for now.

GBP Shorts Squeezed, Election News Dominates

The past week has seen sterling short positions squeezed. This has resulted in a better technical outlook for cable. Better than expected UK March Manufacturing data and an upward revision to Q4 GDP has brightened the UK economic backdrop moderately.

However, the political arena is likely to prove an increasingly large distraction in the run up to the general election (expected May 6). Opinion polls continue to point to a hung parliament which questions the ability of any government to take decisive action over the budget deficit. That alone should halt the GBP’s uptrend. By contrast, any real increase in the lead of the opposition Tory party would push the pound higher. A break of GBP/USD above $1.5260 may lead to a move to $1.5385.

This week’s BoE meeting is unlikely to bring any change in policy. Given the lags associated with last year’s policy action and the slight improvement in some recent economic data, there appears to be no strong incentive to alter policy this month. Of note will be any comments from the BoE with respect to inflation. The sharper than expected drop in Feb CPI (to 3.0% y/y) will have calmed some nerves. That said the weak pound is likely to make inflation a sensitive topic in the UK in the coming months.

RBA Decision Uncertain

The RBA will meet on Tuesday and the market is currently expecting a 1/4% rate hike to 4.25%, which would be the fifth rate hike since Oct. 2009. The RBA last hiked to 4.00% at its March meeting and the intervening data has mostly been constructive for further tightening, but with some key exceptions. February employment saw a negligible 0.4K jobs added (full time +11.4K/part time -11.0K), while Feb. building permits fell -3.3% (exp. +2.1%) and Feb. Retail sales slipped -1.4% (exp. +0.3%).

These are the just the kinds of indications that prior RBA hikes are beginning to affect consumption that could give the RBA reason to pause. However in recent comments, RBA Gov. Stevens was interpreted as hinting that another rate hike in April was justified. Those comments caused market expectations to shift from a steady decision just a few weeks ago to a small majority of economists forecasting a hike (13 out of 23 in the latest survey). We suspect the RBA may pause in light of the data. If so, AUD may come under some pressure on disappointment, but we would look at AUD/USD weakness back to 90.00/90.50 as a medium-term buying opportunity, and 92.50/60 remains key trend line resistance from recent highs.

US Bond Rates Peaking, USD Ready to Climb Again (Especially if Discount Rate Hike Monday)

The 10 year T-Bonds remain near 4% while the 30 years hover around 4.75%. With overall sound US jobs figures and concomitant rise in risk appetite expect these rates to soften. While rising risk appetite has for the past years meant a dropping USD, that may not be the case at all next week. Here’s why:

The solid US jobs figures came out with US and other markets closed Friday, in essence delaying the market reaction until Monday. Solid jobs figures typically boost the USD AND stocks. This is because the improving employment is a key metric in the Fed’s timing and extent of rate increases. Indeed the Fed is expected to raise the symbolically important discount rate this week. Yet substantive increases are still a while off, so there is little concern about them in equities markets to balance the positive effects of rising employment on stocks.

As much of the recent strength in the EUR and GBP arose from technical positioning and short squeezes rather than any improvement in fundamentals, the USD is likely to begin regaining ground on these. Indeed, the USD’s strength Friday may be the opening shot in a good week coming for the USD, which has real fundamental improvement behind it from the US jobs figures. Meanwhile, the weak Greek bond sale puts the EU Debt Crisis right back where it was before the latest plan to aid Greece and other PIIGS block members – completely unresolved. THAT is likely to send the EUR to test new lows. The GBP’s underlying economy is not showing the robust signs of improvement seen in the US, and has political uncertainty weighing on it.

In sum, we suspect the USD will gain on both the EUR and GBP. This suspicion is strengthened by the Fed's surprise meeting Monday to review the discount rate, suggesting that a hike is coming. While largely symbolic, it would be another signal of further tightening that would boost the USD.

Commodities: Rising With Risk Appetite

Both energy and precious metals saw strengthening as they followed stocks higher. Oil hit a new 17 month high of $84.7 as the overall picture continues to support the recovery thesis, though we hold the EU Debt Crisis and wave of US mortgage resets that begins to hit in July are being irrationally ignored, and that there is more risk out there than the current risk appetite is ready to handle.

Other Key Data And Events To Watch Next Week

US

Typical of the week following the monthly jobs reports, the US calendar is light.

Monday: Fed Surprise Meeting To Review Discount Rate, (suggests hike coming, signalling further tightening), ISM non-manufacturing and pending home sales,

Tuesday: The latest FOMC meeting on Tuesday.

Wednesday: Crude oil inventories and consumer credit

Thursday: The usual jobless claims data along with chain-store sales

Friday: Wholesale inventories.

EZ

Tuesday: Investor confidence.

Wednesday: The PMI composite survey, gross domestic product and German factory orders

Thursday: Retail sales, German industrial production and the all-important ECB rate meeting/press conference–no change in rates expected.

Friday: French industrial production, French business sentiment and German trade.

UK

Tuesday: Consumer confidence

Wednesday: PMI services

Thursday: Industrial production and the BOE rate decision – the obvious highlight for the week here. No change to rates or the 200B asset purchase program.

Friday: Producer prices

Japan

Uneventful.

Canada

Wednesday: Building permits and the Ivey purchasing managers index

Friday: the all-important employment report.

Australia.

Tuesday: The RBA rate decision – a narrow consensus for a 25 basis point increase to the current 4.0% target.

Thursday, The top-tier employment report scheduled.

DISCLOSURE: NO POSITIONS