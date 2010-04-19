FOREX, COMMODITIES, STOCKS OUTLOOK April 19th: Cliff's 2 Minute Drill

NB: THE FOLLOWING IS AN ABRIDGED VERSION FOR A FAST OVERVIEW OF ALL MAJOR GLOBAL STOCK, FOREX, AND COMMODITY MARKETS -- FULL ANALYSIS AND CHART ILLUSTRATIONS OF RECOMMENDED TRADES GO TO http://fxmarketanalysis.wordpress.com/ AND SELECT "DAILY OUTLOOK" FOR TODAY

Stocks: Prior day: Asia, Europe, US down. Today: Asia, Europe Down. Stocks drop on profit taking from valuation concerns, uncertainty on Greece, China Growth, and now the banking sector in the wake of the Goldman Sachs fraud charges, which threaten even tighter regulation, reduced profits, rising legal liability for the sector.

.- FX: Bias to safety currencies [JPY, USD, CHF in order of safety appeal] vs. risk currencies [AUD, NZD, CAD, EUR, GBP in order of risk appetite appeal], as stocks pullback modestly.

- Main events: MON USD Bernanke speaks, NZD CPI q/q TUES AUD Monetary Policy meeting Minutes, GBP CPI y/y, EUR German ZEW, EU ZEW sentiment, CAD BoC Rate St. WED GBP Claimant Count Change, MPC Meeting Minutes, THURS GBP Public Sector Net Borrowing, Retail sales m/m, USD PPI, Unemployment Claims, Existing Home Sales, CAD BoC Monetary Policy FRI: AUD RBA Gov. Stevens Speaks, EUR German Ifo Sentiment, GBP Prelim GDP q;q, CAD Core CPI, CPI, Core Retail Sales, USD Core, Durable Goods, New Home Sales

- Earnings: Monday: Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Eli Lilly LLY Hasbro HAS, IBM (NYSE:IBM) Tuesday: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG), Johnson &Johnson (NYSE:JNJ),Novartis (NYSE:NVS), TDAMeritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTD), Coca Cola (NYSE:KO), Yahoo (YHOO) Wednesday: Altria (NYSE:MO), Amgen(NASDAQ:AMGN), AMR Corp (NASDAQ:AMR), AT&T (NYSE:T), eBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), Genzyme (GENZ), MacDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD), Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Novellus NVLS), QUALCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM). Thursday: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), American Express Company (NYSE:AMX), Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), Continental Airlines (NYSE:CAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Friday: Honeywell (NYSE:HON) -

Big Theme: Long anticipated normal test of support – or bigger correction coming?

STOCKS:

US: UP- S&P 500 suffered its worst percentage loss in two months on a combination of profit taking and news that the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has levied a charge against Goldman Sachs, breaking a six session winning streak and wiping out virtually the entire gains for the week, with all major US indices losing well over 1% on 160% normal volume, a classic distribution day.

For details on the possibly severe implications of the Goldman Sachs case, see our recent article: 4 Reasons Why Goldman Sachs Fraud Scandal Is So Dangerous.

Asia Stock Outlook: Down at the close in early Monday trade GMT, Japan's Nikkei average slid 1.7 percent and hit a three-week low on Monday, as investors followed US markets and took profits on a combination of concerns about high stock valuations, Greece, and now worries that fraud charges against Goldman Sachs may lead to reduced banking sector earnings as a result of tighter U.S. financial regulation and lawsuits..

European Stock Outlook: Downat the open in early Monday trade GMT, extending Friday’s losses spurred by US profit taking despite strong earnings as stocks were already at annual highs, and also by the breaking news of the fraud case against Goldman Sachs European shares fell sharply on Friday, led lower by banking stocks, after investment bank Goldman Sachs was charged with fraud by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Commodities Outlook: In Friday and early Monday trade GMT: Down following overall risk appetite down,

Crude Oil Daily Outlook: Down: still down from Monday’s drop, testing support of January’s high around $83.39, next support level is its 50 day SMA at around $82, after that, next level around $79.

Gold Daily Outlook:Down: following rising risk appetite, testing support of its 50 day SMA at around $1125.50, no real support on daily charts until the 38.2% fib retracement at 1086.07

FOREX Daily Outlook: In Friday and early Monday trade GMT: Bias to safety fx as risk assets retreat on combined reasons of profit taking as stocks are near 52 week highs and good earnings already priced in, ongoing concerns on Greece, China slowdown, and now banking sector earnings as the GS fraud charges threaten to bring reduced profits and increased legal liability to this critical sector.

US Dollar Daily Outlook: In Friday and early Monday trade GMT: Down vs. the JPY, up vs. all others as per its role as the #2 safe haven fx after the JPY the AUD, CHF, NZD, EUR, and CAD

Euro Daily Outlook: In Friday and early Monday trade GMT: Down vs. the JPY, USD, NZD, up vs. the CHF, AUD, GBP, steady vs. the CAD. Performing mostly per its position on the risk spectrum, down vs. most safer fx, up vs most riskier ones. Bond yields continue rising for Greece per their CDSs, as markets expect Greece to tap the EU/IMF aid package

Yen Daily Outlook: In Friday and early Monday trade GMT: Up vs. all majors

British Pound Daily Outlook: In Friday and early Monday trade GMT: Down vs. the NZD, CAD, CHF,USD, AUD JPY Up vs. the EUR. GBP pressured as conservatives losing ground as Liberal Democrats gain in a 3 way race with Labour

Australian Dollar Daily Outlook: In Friday and early Monday trade GMT: Down vs. the USD, JPY, EUR CHF up vs. the GBP

New Zealand Dollar Daily Outlook: In Friday and early Monday trade GMT: Down vs. the JPY, USD, Up vs the NZD, GBP

Canadian Dollar Daily Outlook: In Friday and early Monday trade GMT: Down vs. the JPY, USD, EUR Up vs the GBP

Swiss Franc Daily Outlook: In Friday and early Monday trade GMT: Down vs. the JPY, USD, GBP, Up vs. the EUR,, AUD

CONCLUSIONS & Big Picture: Short term bias against risk assets after the S&P 500’s high volume drop Friday. It is our key risk asset barometer, like other major stocks, making a retreat from 52 week highs as investors take profits on news of good earnings already priced in during the recent rallies and concerns on Greece, China, and now the banking sector on news of the Goldman Sachs fraud charges. Near Term Bias neutral as we may be getting the long awaited pullback, which should not be exceptional unless one of the above situations worsens significantly, which is a real possibility. Longer term, we are concerned especially about the latter part of Q3. In July, when 2 major events hit: Spain needs to sell about 30 bln euros in bonds AND a massive wave of US mortgage rate resets not seen since 2007 begins. The last time we saw this magnitude of rising mortgage rates markets stalled out and ultimately crashed. NB: Never fight the trend, no matter how irrational, as markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent (Keynes). Therefore, as anyone who follows our trade recommendations knows, we always wait for some breach of key support/resistance as a signal to enter a position as odds appear to be in our favor, and even then only when the likely target is more than 2x as far away as out stop loss (which we ALWAYS USE, RIGHT?) so that our winning trade profits exceed out losses by at least 2:1.

Gold, oil, other risk assets testing key support, setting up for shorts if pullback continues. Growing indications that EU will need long time for individual parliaments to approve Greece aid suggests IMF may be needed first, raising risk that EU package may not work.

