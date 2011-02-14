It's Not Just Exxon Mobil Today

Many traders and investors are looking at the incredible rally in Exxon Mobil Corp.(NYSE:XOM) today. Exxon Mobil Corp. has the largest market capitalization in the stocks market, therefore, when this stock rallies it will often lift the rest of the integrated energy stocks with it. Exxon Mobil Corp. is trading higher today by 2.52 percent.



Chevron Corp.(NYSE:CVX) and ConocoPhillips(NYSE:COP) are the next two large integrated energy stocks that are surging higher today as well. Today, Chevron Corp. is trading higher by 1.42 percent. This is a good move higher in the energy giant, however, ConocoPhillips is actually the major winner today by trading higher by more than 3.20 percent. Needless to say, ConocoPhillips is a powerhouse stock in the integrated energy sector this afternoon.







Nicholas Santiago

InTheMoneyStocks.com