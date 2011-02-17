Trading Volume Below Summer Doldrum Levels

Wow, can the volume get any lighter? The average volume this month(February) is below the summer doldrums of August 2010. Recently, news reporter Bob Pisani, from CNBC has been reporting that mutual fund inflows have been surging. However, traders and investors fail to see any increase in volume. As we all know by know light volume markets favor the upside. Remember the old market adage, "never short a dull(light volume) market." This is as light as I have ever seen in the past five years. Oh well, maybe this is a sign of the times. Stay with the trend as long as the volume remains light.







Nicholas Santiago

InTheMoneyStocks.com