Qualcomm Inc.(NASDAQ:QCOM) is a leading developer of wireless telecommunications products and services. This stock started the morning sharply higher trading around the $59.40 area. Since that gap higher open, QCOM stock has faded and is now trading higher by just 0.63 cents to $57.61 a share. Short term traders should watch for intra-day support around the $57.00 area, and more support around the $56.45 level.
Other leading stocks that have faded from the open include Texas Instruments Inc.(NYSE:TXN), Salesforce.com Inc.(NYSE:CRM), and Broadcom Corp.(NASDAQ:BRCM). Often after a sharp rally that most of these stocks had yesterday the next session they will pullback or consolidate before rallying again.
Nicholas Santiago
InTheMoneyStocks.com
QCOM Gap And Crap, Watch This Support Area
|Includes: AVGO, CRM, Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), QQQ