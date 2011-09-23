Stock Market Videos: Biggest Week Ever As Market Top Nailed

The markets are pausing today after a 900 point fall on the Dow Jones Industrial Average in three days. While the drop was massive, Chief Market Strategists at InTheMoneyStocks shorted the high based on a cycle date and price, pattern, time factors and covered yesterday, at the lows. Members of the Research Center and Intra Day Stock Chat had their biggest profit week of their lives. The markets have not yet hit a master support which tells intelligent traders more downside is likely. This weekend will be a key time for Europe. Some traders are expecting some sort of bailout of Europe's banks to be announced Monday. Should this happen, a big bounce would occur. However, if it does not happen, a sharp move lower will happen. ....Full video