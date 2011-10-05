Markets Trade Higher On More Bailout Rumors

Yesterday afternoon, the major stock indexes surged higher into the close. The last hour rally caused a massive short squeeze propelling the Dow Jones Industrial higher by 153.00 points into the closing bell. It was certainly a move for the ages and a sight to see. The catalyst for the yesterday's late rally was another European bailout rumor, at least that was what was sold to the public. The real reason for the move higher in the stock market was the falling U.S. Dollar Index. As we all know by now, when the U.S. Dollar Index declines the major stock indexes will inflate and trade higher. This morning, the S&P 500 Index e-mini futures (ES Z1) are trading higher by 3.50 points to 1117.00 per contract. At this point, traders must be prepared for anything. Usually after a sharp rally such as the one we had yesterday afternoon the markets will trade higher for a few days. ...Full video