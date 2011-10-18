Earnings Season Underway, Does It Even Matter?

Last night, the Asian markets were slammed. All of the leading stock indexes sold off sharply. The Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong) was the biggest loser declining by 4.23 percent. The highly popular and important Shanghai Index (China) finished lower by 2.33 percent. The Chinese gross domestic product (NYSEMKT:GDP) declined to 9.1 percent which was below expectations. If the stock markets are weak in the United States today traders should watch for weakness in the Chinese ADR's this morning. Stocks such as Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU), and Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) could be vulnerable to declines today. ....See full video here:bit.ly/rmRVrG