European Contagion Spreading Like Wildfire

This morning, there are more problems coming out of the European Union. Not only are yields spiking higher in European debt, but there are possible downgrades coming in France. Moody's has warned that France could lose it's AAA credit rating if the French 10 year bond yield spikes higher. Germany is also resisting the sale of Euro-bonds which will need all 17 countries in the EU to approve. This is causing the S&P 500 Index e-mini futures to decline lower by 16.00 points to 1198.00 per contract. Traders must expect continued volatility throughout the trading day. ...See full video here