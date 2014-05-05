Clorox Gets Bleached

This morning, the leading consumer products manufacturer Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) is declining sharply lower. Today, the stock is falling by $2.13 to $87.40 a share. Swing traders should look for near term daily chart support around the $87.00. This is a level on the charts where the institutional money will generally support the stock. Should the stock decline below the $87.00 area the next important support levels for CLX stock are $85.88, and $84.30. Some other leading personal consumer products companies that are also declining lower on the trading session include Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL), and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Nicholas Santiago

InTheMoneyStocks.com