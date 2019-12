Priceline.com Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) is forming a topping tail on the daily chart. This is a bearish signal of a coming decline in the stock price near term. Today, the stock hit a high of $588.56 and is currently trading at $573.55, +2.40 (+0.42%). Just in 2012, the stock has gone from $467.00 to the high of today at $588.56. This is a move of 26%. Based on the current chart, a pull back is on the horizon. First support would be at $547.00.

Gareth Soloway

InTheMoneyStocks.com