Is Alibaba Going To Run Wild On eBay & Amazon.com?

Last week, Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd filed papers to be a public traded company. The IPO is expected to be the largest deal in history. The company is expected to fetch over $20 billion from investors. Alibaba is expected to go public sometime this month.

U.S. consumers are now going to be much more familiar with the Alibaba brand once this IPO is finalized. At this time, the U.S. consumer has been shopping on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon.com stock topped out in January 2014 at $408.06 a share. Since that time, the stock has plunged to a low of $284.38 before rebounding to its current price of $343.94 a share. Either way, the Alibaba IPO is going to be a negative for Amazon.com and other major online retailers. Short term traders should note that Amazon.com stock will have major chart resistance around the $360.00 level.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) is another major online company that could be adversely affected by the Alibaba IPO. After all, the name Ali Baba comes from the fable Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. You can be sure, Alibaba will certainly steal some online business after this IPO is released.

Nick Santiago

InTheMoneyStocks.com