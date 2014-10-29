It's Time To Be Anti-SOCL

This morning, the leading social networking stocks are coming under some heavy distribution. The catalyst for today's decline in the social networking stocks comes after the poor market reaction to the Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) earnings that were released last night. In sympathy to the decline in Facebook Inc stock you will also see weakness in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), and LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD).

A way that traders can play the social networking sector is by using the Global X Media Index ETF Funds (NYSEARCA:SOCL). According to the weekly chart of SOCL it appears that the leading social networking stocks are likely to trade lower in the near term. It seems that the SOCL will have chart support around the $16.50 area. This was the level where the SOCL was defended by the institutional money back in May 2014. Often, old pivot areas will serve as solid support when retested. Either way, traders should expect a further pullback in the near term in the social networking stocks.

Nick Santiago

InTheMoneyStocks.com