Akamai Bucks The Early Trend

This morning, most of the leading stocks in the technology sector are declining lower. Even the mighty Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading lower by $5.44 to 623.90 a share. Other tech leaders such as Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) are all coming under early selling pressure.

The one tech stock that is bucking the early morning sell off is Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM). This leading stock is trading higher by 0.70 cents to $37.08 a share. Short term traders should watch for intra-day resistance around the $37.40 area. Traders should keep a close eye on this stock if the major stock indexes rebound today as AKAM stock is showing early relative strength.

Nicholas Santiago

InTheMoneyStocks.com