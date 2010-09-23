What A Difference A Dollar Makes

The stock market has had a wild ride today starting with the pre-market gap down ahead of the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Since that time the major stock market averages rallied higher and actually traded to the positive side across the board. However, this afternoon the stock market indexes have all turned back down on an uptick in volume. The move lower in the major stock indexes occurred as the U.S. Dollar Index caught a bid higher. As we all know by now when U.S. Dollar Index rallies higher the markets will simply deflate and trade lower. Stay tuned things are just starting to get interesting.



