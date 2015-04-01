Company Director: BIG Purchase In Public Offering; Company To SEC: "Decline To Disclose" Revenues

A previous post on this blog discussed the ridiculously low pricing of the recent Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSEMKT:BVX) public share offering.

One of the Directors of the company, Mr. Ian Sheffield, took the opportunity to buy almost half a million shares, or around 10% of the total offering. (Note that the SEC filing lists Mr. Sheffield's ownership is listed as "Indirect," which "indicates that some (or all) shares are held indirectly (e.g. in a trust, by a spouse, etc.).")

The offering was over-subscribed and the underwriters' option to buy a limited number of additional shares was closed out more than two weeks ahead of schedule.

We now have another interesting event.

Yesterday (3/31/2015), Bovie filed a Form D with the Securities and Exchange Commission. What strikes me as odd about this form is that the company declined to give an indication of its revenues.

Anybody and his brother can easily look up and see that the company had $27.7 million in revenue in 2014, with revenues showing an uptrend throughout the year (e.g., $6.5M in Q1 and $7.5M in Q4).

Shouldn't Bovie be in the $25M to $100M revenue range? Why not check the box? It's not as if it's a privately held company that tries to keep all its numbers secret.

Maybe this really is par for the course and doesn't mean anything. Nevertheless, I can't help wonder given the company's multi-billion dollar product pipeline and their apparent links with major medical device companies.

Returning for a moment to Mr. Sheffield, let me be clear that I am not in any way whatsoever suggesting he did anything wrong. A bunch of low-priced shares were up for grabs to all comers and he saw the opportunity, had the money needed to make good on his chance, and jumped all over it. If he makes a ton of money on the deal, well, more power to him.

What Mr. Sheffield's actions do demonstrate is that someone who is much more in the know about the true state of affairs of the company than us outsiders is apparently wildly bullish. Bovie shareholders should be encouraged by this. Investors looking for new opportunities could take this as an indication Bovie might be worth spending some time investigating.

Final comments to readers of this blog: If you do get interested in the company, please read my note of caution in my most recent Seeking Alpha articles on Bovie. Also, I expect to be quite busy with various responsibilities / commitments for at least the rest of the week, so more blog posts aren't likely until next week at the earliest.