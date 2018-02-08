VIX Now Substantially Higher, Take Profits.

As mentioned in blog post at year end https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/356543-tim-cunningham/5090113-5-predictions-2018-may-surprise-investors, $VXX was a compelling buy as the trade had become crowded on the short side of volatility. With the recent spike in volatility that caught some big funds and investors short, it appears the unwinding has occurred and will eventually bring volatility back to normal. Thus, with a stunning increase in the price of $VXX, I believe it is time to close this position out. Recent price is $50. Anywhere near this price would be a good exit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VXX over the next 72 hours.