Owens & Minor Completed Acquisition Of The Movianto Group (OMI, LCC)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

OMI reported that, effective August 31, 2012, it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the majority of the Movianto Group, a leading European healthcare third-party logistics (3PL) business, from Celesio AG, for approximately 130 million. The acquisition, which was funded by available cash, is expected to be dilutive to earnings per share in 2012, neutral in 2013 and accretive thereafter.

OMI, a FORTUNE 500 company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a leading national distributor of name-brand medical and surgical supplies and a healthcare supply-chain management company. Owens & Minor is also a member of the Russell 2000® Index, which measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe, as well as the S&P MidCap 400, which includes companies with a market capitalization of $1 billion to $4.4 billion that meet certain financial standards. With a diverse product and service offering and distribution centers throughout the United States, the company serves hospitals, integrated healthcare systems, alternate site locations, group purchasing organizations, healthcare suppliers, and the federal government. Owens & Minor provides technology and consulting programs that improve inventory management and streamline logistics across the entire medical supply chain  from origin of product to patient bedside. For news releases, or for more information about OMI, visit the company website at www.owens-minor.com.

**********

US Airways Group, Inc. (NYSE:LCC)

AMR Corporation, and LCC reported today that they have entered into a non-disclosure agreement, under which the companies have agreed to exchange certain confidential information and, in close collaboration with AMR's Unsecured Creditors Committee, to work in good faith to evaluate a potential combination.

LCC, along with US Airways Shuttle and US Airways Express, operates nearly 3,200 flights per day and serves more than 200 communities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Central and South America. The airline employs more than 32,000 aviation professionals worldwide, operates the world's largest fleet of Airbus aircraft and is a member of the Star Alliance network, which offers its customers more than 21,500 daily flights to 1,356 airports in 193 countries. Together with its US Airways Express partners, the airline serves approximately 80 million passengers each year and operates hubs in Charlotte, N.C., Philadelphia and Phoenix, and a focus city in Washington, D.C. at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Aviation Week and Overhaul & Maintenance magazine presented US Airways with the 2012 Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (NYSE:MRO) of the Year Award for demonstrating outstanding achievement and innovation in the area of technical operations. Military Times Edge magazine named US Airways as a Best of Vets employer in 2011 and 2012. LCC was the only airline included as one of the 50 best companies to work for in the U.S. by LATINA Style magazine's 50 Report for 2010 and 2011. The airline also earned a 100 percent rating on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality index for six consecutive years. The Corporate Equality index is a leading indicator of companies' attitudes and policies toward lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees and customers. For more company information visit www.usairways.com.

**********

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE)

CRWE previously launched a new online service company CRWE Direct. CRWE Direct ( www.crwedirect.com ) is an online business-to-business marketplace for manufacturers and small to large businesses to purchase various types of merchandise. Manufacturers may start downloading their product immediately, free of charge during the next six months. Thereafter, there will be various annual fees. The listing process and image loading for both sites are user-friendly.

Furthermore, CRWE Tube ( www.crwetube.com ), a video sharing site of CRWE, allows billions of people around the world to upload, watch and share original videos. With online videos continuing to experience explosive, viral growth and the web rapidly moving from text to video, businesses will need to adapt to the shift in video distribution technology or quickly become irrelevant to their consumers who anticipate seeing video everywhere online.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. offers advertising branding and marketing services as a worldwide online multi-media publisher with its digital network of websites and focuses on the distribution of information for the purpose of bringing together a targeted audience and the advertisers that want to reach them. CRWE advertising services cover and connect a range of marketing specialties, as well as provide search engine optimization for clients interested in online media awareness. For more information about Crown Equity Holdings Inc. visit www.crownequityholdings.com .

**********

THIS IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITY!

Disclaimer: Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. crwenewswire.com publisher and its affiliates and contractors are not registered investment advisers or broker/dealers.Our disclaimer (Read more at http://www.crwenewswire.com/disclaimer) is to be read and fully understood before using our site, reading our newsletter or joining our email list. Release of Liability: Through use of this website viewing or using, you agree to hold crwenewswire.com report and Crown Equity Holdings Inc. CRWE, its operators, shareholders, employees and/or contractors harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damages (monetary or otherwise) that you may occur. Rule 17B requires disclosure of payment for investor relations. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) is a media-advertisement and newswire company. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), in some cases, provides media advertising and public awareness for both public and private companies, as well as disseminating news. As such, in some cases, when Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) advertises for a particular client, Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) charges an advertising fee which it must disclose under 17B. The fee may be in cash, in free trading stock or in restricted stock. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), if paid in stock, can and may sell those securities during the advertising period.

www.crwenewswire.com/150045/business/owe.../

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.