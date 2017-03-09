Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

My Process For Buying

Like everything else in life, there is no laser precise, one size fits all way to buy stocks. That being said, I will list out the ways I think you can slant the odds in your favor (buy low). What to buy? I start by reading analysis here at SA and get a lot of value from the articles. You of course need to do your own due diligence but the articles are a great start.

These rules only apply to strong, quality stocks or funds, if its a high-flyer I have no advice.

1. My preferred signal would be the zweig breadth ratio below .375 accompanied by the $nahlr below .01 , I feel that this is such a strong selloff that you don't even need the full stochastic of the stock to be near zero. One example of a selloff this strong was January 15,2016

2. Next most preferred would be the zweig breadth ratio below .375 accompanied by the $nahlr below .07. For this one I would much rather also have the stochastic of the stock be below 15. One example that blog readers have seen was February 2018.

3. I am not as happy with the full stochastic 144,1,1 dip to zero as a standalone indicator but would consider it if the dip in the stock itself could be seen as the low end of a continuing uptrend.

