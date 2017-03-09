My Process For Buying

Like everything else in life, there is no laser precise, one size fits all way to buy stocks. That being said, I will list out the ways I think you can slant the odds in your favor (buy low). What to buy? I start by reading analysis here at SA and get a lot of value from the articles. You of course need to do your own due diligence but the articles are a great start.

These rules only apply to strong, quality stocks or funds, if its a high-flyer I have no advice.

1. My preferred signal would be the zweig breadth ratio below .375 accompanied by the $nahlr below .01 , I feel that this is such a strong selloff that you don't even need the full stochastic of the stock to be near zero. One example of a selloff this strong was January 15,2016

2. Next most preferred would be the zweig breadth ratio below .375 accompanied by the $nahlr below .07. For this one I would much rather also have the stochastic of the stock be below 15. One example that blog readers have seen was February 2018.

3. I am not as happy with the full stochastic 144,1,1 dip to zero as a standalone indicator but would consider it if the dip in the stock itself could be seen as the low end of a continuing uptrend.

I will add more detail in the future