Borqs Technologies (BRQS) CEO Pat Chan Discusses Company's Products & Big Picture Growth Strategy

Borqs an IoT Influencer

After Borqs Technologies (BRQS) caught some positive industry buzz over its recognition as an "ICT Top 10" and was named "The Most Influential Company in the IoT Industry" at the 2017 China ICT Elite Awards, we thought it appropriate to highlight some of the perspectives put forth by Pat Chan, BRQS' CEO, during his interview with Executive Casts on December 7, 2017.

We learned about Pat's background, experience, Borqs' products and his perspective on the company's big growth strategy.

Pat’s Background And Career, How He Came To Found Borqs

I was born in Hong Kong. What I was about 18 years old, when I was too young, I moved to Canada. I did my undergrad and graduate study in Canada. My undergrad…I got a double degree in Computer Science and Business. When I go to my graduate study, I decided to go into Mathematics, but research was actually in Computer Mathematics.

Lucky or not, I cannot find a job in Mathematics, then, I decided to join a company called Nortel Network in Ottawa doing the telecom switches.

After several years in Nortel, then I moved back to Vancouver. I love that City, it’s beautiful. I would join Motorola in Vancouver. I was one of the youngest Android managers in Motorola doing a lot of telecom products as well.

About 20 years ago, then I say, “Maybe, I’m old enough. I want to go back to my own area, the country.” Then, I decided to go back to China. And I joined the company called UTStarcom. UTStarcom is still a Nasdaq listed company. When I was there, I set up the wireless infrastructure business unit in that company. But the time when I left UTStarcom, I was a senior vice president running all the infrastructure business within UTStarcom. I was managing about one billion US dollar and then about 2,000 engineers. That was about 10 years ago.

Now, at that time I think I was old enough…let’s just do something different. Maybe it’s time for me to find my own company. Then, I found this company. And the reason why I want to do the mobile handset software is because when I was at the UTStarcom, my business unit developed telecom switches, telecom base stations, the prop and switches, a lot of the infrastructure-based product already. I’ve never done a mobile handset before while I was in UTStarcom. Therefore, when I found this company, I say, “Do something that’s different, challenges.” Then I decided to go into the Android or terminal handset software.

I actually have a team. In fact, when I found this company, I have some other founders with me as well. The are other people who were actually who are more familiar with the mobile handset industry that joined me together as part of the founding team.

Borqs’ Big Picture Growth Strategy

If we look at the industry of Internet of Things, IoT, some of the numbers we have seen people are forecasting by 2020...there will be 6.5 billion of IoT, Internet of Things user. But looking at industry itself, IoT is already so huge.

For us, we've been very strong in the phones and tablet and we are going to be very strong in watches, especially wearables. These several areas we continue to see the growth in the IoT business.

Now, other than these several things, is there any other IoT segments you want to go into for sure, like automobile software. We have been doing that already, we want to do more in automobiles software and by natural growth of the IoT business, IoT industry with our penetration into phones tablet, wearables, and automobile this is already a very big market for us to grow, one...

The second thing is on a growth strategy is back to our MVNO in China. As of today, again, we are the number two MVNO mobile operator in China. If we're able to continue to be the number two or even number one MVNO network in China, the growth opportunity is so big.

Again, by 2020, there are 90 million subscribers in China for MVNO. Let's say we capture 20% of those subscribers, we're talking about 18 million subscribers in our own network. Let's say hypothetically, every user generates one US dollar per month...we're talking about 18 million U.S. dollar per month already and most of the customers are actually prepaid users.

It's generally very nice cash flow for us. Of course, on top of it, there are always M&A partners that we're looking at to grow the company in an exponential way.

Software And Hardware Combination

The industry has been changing in a lot of ways...a lot of the IoT companies, they come to us for solutions. [First solution they asked us] for is a software requirement, but a lot of time the IoT company doesn't want to do [make] IoT products, they don't really have the capability to do end-to-end solutions.

First of all, definitely, they need software, but a lot of times they don't even have the hardware capability and they ask if whether we can supplement them in terms of the [lack of hardware they have] and then, we will do the hardware for them as well.

You look at the total business unit that we have for the connected solution, we have our software capability, software revenue bundle with a hardware. Hardware actually has margin in it and then the question is where [do] you focus? You do a generic hardware then the margin on the hardware is very low.

You do a vertical specialized hardware with our specialized software...the margins are actually quite reasonable as well.

Borqs IP Expands Hardware Design Capabilities For Customers



The way you look at it is people come to us [...] looking for the hardware platform to build their own products. They're asking us for the jigsaw puzzle to build hardware. They need to have the capability to do a board design, they have to have the capability to do waterproof. We have all these hardware IP that we can contribute to our customers and at the end of the day, customer can build own hardware product themselves but the key pieces of the heartware capability they get it from us. And they can manufacture themselves or they can ask us that will help them to find another company to do the manufacturing. The key thing is we are a hardware design capability that people are looking for. We're very asset light. We don't have inventory and then we're basically, we call it a design center, the IP Center.

Case Study: Tablet For Menu Ordering System Turns Into Recurring Revenue

I'll give you the example how our investors and our customers can come in together as one whole picture.

One of the customer that we have is a company called E la Carte in the Bay Area. E la Carte supplies the actual restaurant ordering tablet to restaurant Applebee's. You would go to Applebee's restaurant right now on the table you see a "restaurant ordering tablet". That tablet actually, the software-hardware is done by us for our customer called E la Carte.

Now, what's interesting about E la Carte is that E la Carte actually was an Intel invested portfolio company. The Intel invested in E la Carte, E la Carte would like to, say, to develop a restaurant ordering tablet based on Intel chipset, then E la Carte has Intel who can do it for me. Then Intel refer them to us to build the tablet, the restaurant ordering tablet, with the credit card payment EMV and all this software-hardware for E la Carte.

E la Carte, what they did is that they put their own menus to the restaurant ordering software on top of the Android platform that we have and sell it to Applebee's restaurant. Now, we've been doing that for the first generation and just recently we launched the second generations of the tablet for Applebee's or for E la Carte. As you can see, the relation with our chipset vendors and the customer based on our software-hardware capability is becoming a recurring revenue to us. Not only the first generation, the second generation of the product is also using our solutions.

Pat Showcases Watches, Talks About Technology Advancement

One of the products I'd like to show is...this is a kids watch and we launched this watch in China with some of our customers. This kids watch, it actually has a camera in here. And what this does is that the parent on the iPhone or Android phone can track where the kids are. In fact, they can actually remotely turn on the camera on this watch to find out what the kids are doing. Of course, the kids may not like it, but the parents love it.

What's most interesting about this watch is the technical challenge of it. It's a small watch. It actually supports multiple radio networks in this watch. It supports CDMA, which is actually let's say, for instance, Verizon is a CDMA network. It supports is GSM, it supports 3G network WCDMA. It also supports 4G networks and then you can imagine the technical challenges on putting all the antennas onto this tiny watch

You also have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS on it. Therefore, it has technical challenges on how to put all of these antennas onto this hardware. Of course, it's a tiny display on it and how do you do software on it? How do you do inputs on it? How do you do voice recognition on it? These are the software IP that we have and this is one of the world's first 4G watches with voice over LTE in here. It is actually launched in China.

The second product I'd like to show is another kids watch. This is another kids watch we launched in Latin America. It's actually very nice round shaped, we call it a colored glass, with IP67, totally waterproof and it's actually used and sold in Latin America. All these watches we showed you can open at the back, actually there's SIM card inside.

Another watch I would like to show, this is a watch from a company called Fossil in the US and then this is an Android wear watch [...]. It does not have a SIM card inside, it uses Wifi and Bluetooth. This watch, again, the software and IP for the hardware as well is actually done by us for Fossil. This is one of the new wearable products that we are actually offering right now.

Watches with connectivity is not new in the industry. What's interesting about these watches is right now versus the watches about two or three years ago, [...] the chipset actually used in here is optimized for wearable devices. What it means is that the power consumption of these watches can last much longer than the chips that were being used at several years ago. Well, every year our chipset partners come with a new chipset which is power optimized for a network, then they create opportunity for us to generate more revenue for our customers.

We call it the hardware obsolescence then network upgrade, 3G, 4G, 5G. The more versatile the network, the more changes in the industry, is actually better for us because they create more opportunity for us to do more products for our customers.

Focus On Wearables And Home Appliance IoT

The IoT industry is very big. As a small size company that we have, even though we're listed in Nasdaq, we have to focus on certain segments of the IoT business.

IoT can cover wearables to drone to home appliance...the whole nine yards of the industry. Our focus has been mostly in the wearables as well as the home appliance.

In terms of wearables, we launched multiple watches with Fossil, with company like 360 in China for the kids watch. Last year we also launched a remote control tablet, we have a company called Vizio. Vizio is a US-TV company - they have a tablet remote control that was actually done by us for them.

Now, because there are many segments in the IoT business, we do not work in all segments of it because it's actually we have to focus in certain segments. The areas that we don't do, let's say drones. We don't do drones because we see that there's a lot of other kinds of technology inside a drone that we are not able to have those technical capability. We only focus an area that we have the technical capabilities.

--

Executive Casts's full interview with Pat can be found here.

Other Related Content on About Borqs

Executive Casts consists of series of short videos in which CEOs of small and micro-cap companies answer vital questions concerning their company, their personal background, growth drivers and business risks, all of which can help you make an informed investment decision. One of the main benefits to investors is that they can quickly pinpoint the video clips that interest them the most instead of listening to longer, drawn out interviews.

Learn more here: https://geoinvesting.com/executive-casts-investors/