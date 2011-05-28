Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Super Stock Screener results, May 28th

|Includes: Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), ACOM, APKT, ATML, BIDU, BKNG, CAVM, CF, CGNX, CROX, DAR, DMND, FMCN, FOSL, FTNT, FWONA, GDI, GGG, GMCR, GT, HLF, INGR, IPGP, JBL, KLIC, LULU, LXU, MELI, MERC, MMSI, MNK, MNST, MTZ, NFLX, NVMI, OME, PAY, PII, PLCM, RAX, RVBD, SPWR, THRM, TITN, TPX, UAA, UHS, WBC

This week's results from my Super Stock Screener.  This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=88, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well.  Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.


My thoughts:  As expected the screening results for this week showed a drop in the number of stocks from 56 down to 52.  This decrease occurs as some stocks trade below either the required percentage requirements from their peaks, the required Relative Strength (NYSE:RS) rating, or some other criteria of the screen that is not being met.


Fewer stocks in the screening results means that stocks are weakening and thus thus possibly the market is weakening as well, but there is a positive outcome as well as fewer stocks on the list makes it easier to spot future winners.


The stocks that manage to stay in the screening results are usually stronger performers overall, and the history of the screen indicates that, in general, almost every big-winning stock has been listed in the results during their runs.  This is why screening is the backbone of my system and why I consider it to be such a valuable tool for finding winning stocks.


Some of the names that dropped off had potential such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) and Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN).  Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) fell off as well and I find this ironic because a bullish article just came out on them in Investors Business Daily.  Not the best timing as the stock appears to be weakening.


Only two new stocks appeared this week and both have been on before so we'll see if they stick around this time.  They are Veriphone Systems (NYSE: PAY) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN), and both have interesting stories going for them so we'll see what happens.


A shrinking list of names on the screen usually means that the stocks in the market are getting weaker so that is a signal to be on your guard.  There may be bad times ahead and the list may shrink further but only time will tell if that happens.  It will definitely pay to be cautious going forward.


As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research.  Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

Symbol

Name

EPS % Chg Last Qtr

Sales % Chg Lst Qtr

ROE

A

Agilent Technologies Inc

72

32

24.6

ACOM

Ancestry.com Inc

125

41

11.2

APKT

Acme Packet Inc

69

45

21

ARGN

Amerigon Inc

86

48

18.8

ATML

Atmel Corp

420

32

31.3

BIDU

Baidu Inc Ads

129

96

54.8

CAVM

Cavium Networks Inc

129

53

22.8

CF

C F Industries Holdings

52

134

19.5

CGNX

Cognex Corp

64

26

14.2

CPO

Corn Products Intl Inc

103

56

13.6

CROX

Crocs Inc

243

36

19.5

DAR

Darling International

207

170

14

DMND

Diamond Foods Inc

90

40

13.3

FMCN

Focus Media Holding Ads

100

52

14.5

FOSL

Fossil Inc

62

37

23.9

FTNT

Fortinet Inc

113

34

23.8

GDI

Gardner Denver Inc

85

26

16

GGG

Graco Inc

79

32

43.4

GMCR

Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs

129

101

15

GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber

183

27

18.1

HANS

Hansen Natural Corp

69

50

30

HLF

Herbalife Ltd

47

29

70.2

IPGP

I P G Photonics Corp

571

95

18.8

JBL

Jabil Circuit Inc

86

31

21.9

KLIC

Kulicke & Soffa Ind Inc

93

34

63.4

LCAPA

Liberty Media Cap Cl A

1486

250

40.2

LULU

Lululemon Athletica

60

53

36.2

LXU

L S B Industries Inc

1186

36

18

MELI

Mercadolibre Inc

45

34

39.8

MERC

Mercer International Inc

364

31

46.8

MMSI

Merit Medical Systems

47

28

10.5

MTZ

Mastec Inc

160

37

15.3

NFLX

Netflix Inc

88

46

65.7

NVMI

Nova Measuring Instrumnt

173

76

46.5

OME

Omega Protein Corp

500

75

12.4

PAY

Verifone Systems Inc *

65

27

83.3

PCLN

Priceline.com Inc

56

38

44.2

PII

Polaris Industries Inc

127

49

51.1

PLCM

Polycom Inc

66

25

11.9

QCOR

Questcor Pharmaceutical

43

40

37.1

RAX

Rackspace Hosting Inc

43

29

11.8

RVBD

Riverbed Technology Inc

100

45

20.8

SODA

Sodastream Intl Ltd

153

57

19.8

SOLR

G T Solar International

78

40

91.8

SPWRA

Sunpower Corp Cl A

200

30

11.8

SPWRB

Sunpower Corp Cl B

200

30

11.8

TITN

Titan Machinery Inc *

200

46

11

TPX

Tempur Pedic Intl Inc

55

28

105.3

UA

Under Armour Inc Cl A

64

36

15.3

UHS

Universal Health Svcs B

58

42

13.4

WBC

Wabco Hldgs Inc

120

38

36.1

 

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from May 21st are below:

Symbol

Name

ALXN

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

ILMN

Illumina Inc

ONNN

O N Semiconductor Corp

SMTC

Semtech Corporation

SPRD

Spreadtrum Comm Inc Ads

SSW

Seaspan Corporation

TTMI

T T M Technologies Inc *

Note: to keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).