Super Stock Screener results, May 28th

This week's results from my Super Stock Screener. This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=88, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.





My thoughts: As expected the screening results for this week showed a drop in the number of stocks from 56 down to 52. This decrease occurs as some stocks trade below either the required percentage requirements from their peaks, the required Relative Strength (NYSE:RS) rating, or some other criteria of the screen that is not being met.



Fewer stocks in the screening results means that stocks are weakening and thus thus possibly the market is weakening as well, but there is a positive outcome as well as fewer stocks on the list makes it easier to spot future winners.



The stocks that manage to stay in the screening results are usually stronger performers overall, and the history of the screen indicates that, in general, almost every big-winning stock has been listed in the results during their runs. This is why screening is the backbone of my system and why I consider it to be such a valuable tool for finding winning stocks.





Some of the names that dropped off had potential such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) and Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN). Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) fell off as well and I find this ironic because a bullish article just came out on them in Investors Business Daily. Not the best timing as the stock appears to be weakening.





Only two new stocks appeared this week and both have been on before so we'll see if they stick around this time. They are Veriphone Systems (NYSE: PAY) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN), and both have interesting stories going for them so we'll see what happens.



A shrinking list of names on the screen usually means that the stocks in the market are getting weaker so that is a signal to be on your guard. There may be bad times ahead and the list may shrink further but only time will tell if that happens. It will definitely pay to be cautious going forward.



As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

Symbol Name EPS % Chg Last Qtr Sales % Chg Lst Qtr ROE A Agilent Technologies Inc 72 32 24.6 ACOM Ancestry.com Inc 125 41 11.2 APKT Acme Packet Inc 69 45 21 ARGN Amerigon Inc 86 48 18.8 ATML Atmel Corp 420 32 31.3 BIDU Baidu Inc Ads 129 96 54.8 CAVM Cavium Networks Inc 129 53 22.8 CF C F Industries Holdings 52 134 19.5 CGNX Cognex Corp 64 26 14.2 CPO Corn Products Intl Inc 103 56 13.6 CROX Crocs Inc 243 36 19.5 DAR Darling International 207 170 14 DMND Diamond Foods Inc 90 40 13.3 FMCN Focus Media Holding Ads 100 52 14.5 FOSL Fossil Inc 62 37 23.9 FTNT Fortinet Inc 113 34 23.8 GDI Gardner Denver Inc 85 26 16 GGG Graco Inc 79 32 43.4 GMCR Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs 129 101 15 GT Goodyear Tire & Rubber 183 27 18.1 HANS Hansen Natural Corp 69 50 30 HLF Herbalife Ltd 47 29 70.2 IPGP I P G Photonics Corp 571 95 18.8 JBL Jabil Circuit Inc 86 31 21.9 KLIC Kulicke & Soffa Ind Inc 93 34 63.4 LCAPA Liberty Media Cap Cl A 1486 250 40.2 LULU Lululemon Athletica 60 53 36.2 LXU L S B Industries Inc 1186 36 18 MELI Mercadolibre Inc 45 34 39.8 MERC Mercer International Inc 364 31 46.8 MMSI Merit Medical Systems 47 28 10.5 MTZ Mastec Inc 160 37 15.3 NFLX Netflix Inc 88 46 65.7 NVMI Nova Measuring Instrumnt 173 76 46.5 OME Omega Protein Corp 500 75 12.4 PAY Verifone Systems Inc * 65 27 83.3 PCLN Priceline.com Inc 56 38 44.2 PII Polaris Industries Inc 127 49 51.1 PLCM Polycom Inc 66 25 11.9 QCOR Questcor Pharmaceutical 43 40 37.1 RAX Rackspace Hosting Inc 43 29 11.8 RVBD Riverbed Technology Inc 100 45 20.8 SODA Sodastream Intl Ltd 153 57 19.8 SOLR G T Solar International 78 40 91.8 SPWRA Sunpower Corp Cl A 200 30 11.8 SPWRB Sunpower Corp Cl B 200 30 11.8 TITN Titan Machinery Inc * 200 46 11 TPX Tempur Pedic Intl Inc 55 28 105.3 UA Under Armour Inc Cl A 64 36 15.3 UHS Universal Health Svcs B 58 42 13.4 WBC Wabco Hldgs Inc 120 38 36.1

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from May 21st are below:

Symbol Name ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals ILMN Illumina Inc ONNN O N Semiconductor Corp SMTC Semtech Corporation SPRD Spreadtrum Comm Inc Ads SSW Seaspan Corporation TTMI T T M Technologies Inc *

Note: to keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).