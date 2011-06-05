Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Super Stock Screener results, June 4th

|Includes: Ancestry.com Inc. (ACOM), ALXN, APKT, ATML, BIDU, BKNG, BODY, BPI, CF, CGNX, CROX, DAR, DMND, FMCN, FOSL, FTNT, FWONA, GDI, GGG, GMCR, GT, HLF, ILMN, INGR, IPGP, KLIC, LULU, LXU, MELI, MERC, MMSI, MNK, MNST, MTZ, NFLX, NVMI, OME, PII, PLCM, RAX, RPXC, RVBD, SPWR, THRM, TITN, TPX, UAA, WBC, ZAGG

 

This week's results from my Super Stock Screener.  Screening is an excellent way to begin finding winning stocks.

 

My thoughts:  This was a tumultuous week in the market as we saw stocks get hit on bad news seemingly from every direction.  From a screening perspective I expected lots of stocks to drop off the screen from decreases in Relative Strength or other factors, but strangely the number of stocks in the screening results increased by one(!), from 52 up to 53.  This was definitely not the result I expected so I will interpret this as a sign that stocks are fighting to hold up during this market decline.

 

There were five stocks that did fall off the screen, notably Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) and Veriphone Holdings (NYSE: PAY), and six new additions as well.  Of the six I see that Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) is back again for like the 4th time or so, and also Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) and newcomers Body Central (NASDAQ: BODY) and Bridgepoint Education (NYSE: BPI).  I also recognized one other new stock, Zagg Inc. (NASDAQ: ZAGG) as I know a trader who had a love/hate relationship with that stock not long ago .

 

The fact that new stocks continue to show on the screening results is very interesting because in a market downturn wouldn't you think that the screen would shrink?  Me too, so if this is an indication of strength then let's hope it sticks around.

 

I wrote recently that "In down markets strong stocks tend to go sideways while weak stocks go down a lot.  In good markets this is flipped as strong stocks go up a lot while weak stocks tend to go sideways." and I think this will play out with many of the names in the below stock list.  Thus in a market-downturn there is not much to do regarding screening except to watch and take note of which stocks are weak and fall off versus those that are strong and stick around.

 

The strong stocks are the ones that will have the best chance of becoming the big winners in the next market up-cycle, so it will pay to watch closely and find which stocks these are.  When the time comes to act you will then be prepared and ready to buy, thus it is time well-spent until things improve.

 

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research.  Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

 

Symbol

Name

EPS % Chg Last Qtr

Sales % Chg Lst Qtr

ROE

ACOM

Ancestry.com Inc

125

41

11.2

ALXN

Alexion Pharmaceuticals *

58

41

21.6

APKT

Acme Packet Inc

69

45

21

ARGN

Amerigon Inc

86

48

18.8

ATML

Atmel Corp

420

32

31.3

BIDU

Baidu Inc Ads

129

96

54.8

BODY

Body Central Corp *

55

27

30.7

BPI

Bridgepoint Education *

88

47

68.4

CF

C F Industries Holdings

52

134

19.5

CGNX

Cognex Corp

64

26

14.2

CPO

Corn Products Intl Inc

103

56

13.6

CROX

Crocs Inc

243

36

19.5

DAR

Darling International

207

170

14

DMND

Diamond Foods Inc

73

61

13.3

FMCN

Focus Media Holding Ads

100

52

14.5

FOSL

Fossil Inc

62

37

23.9

FTNT

Fortinet Inc

125

34

23.8

GDI

Gardner Denver Inc

85

26

16

GGG

Graco Inc

79

32

43.4

GMCR

Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs

129

101

15

GT

Goodyear Tire &amp; Rubber

183

27

18.1

HANS

Hansen Natural Corp

69

50

30

HLF

Herbalife Ltd

47

29

70.2

ILMN

Illumina Inc *

67

47

13.8

IPGP

I P G Photonics Corp

571

95

18.8

KLIC

Kulicke &amp; Soffa Ind Inc

93

34

63.4

LCAPA

Liberty Media Cap Cl A

1486

250

40.2

LULU

Lululemon Athletica

60

53

36.2

LXU

L S B Industries Inc

1186

36

18

MELI

Mercadolibre Inc

45

34

39.8

MERC

Mercer International Inc

364

31

46.8

MMSI

Merit Medical Systems

47

28

10.5

MTZ

Mastec Inc

160

37

15.3

NFLX

Netflix Inc

88

46

65.7

NVMI

Nova Measuring Instrumnt

173

76

46.5

OME

Omega Protein Corp

500

75

12.4

PCLN

Priceline.com Inc

56

38

44.2

PII

Polaris Industries Inc

127

49

51.1

PLCM

Polycom Inc

66

25

11.9

QCOR

Questcor Pharmaceutical

43

40

37.1

RAX

Rackspace Hosting Inc

43

29

11.8

RPXC

R P X Corporation *

143

89

296.7

RVBD

Riverbed Technology Inc

100

45

20.8

SODA

Sodastream Intl Ltd

153

57

19.8

SOLR

G T Solar International

78

40

91.8

SPWRA

Sunpower Corp Cl A

200

30

11.8

SPWRB

Sunpower Corp Cl B

200

30

11.8

TITN

Titan Machinery Inc

200

46

11

TPX

Tempur Pedic Intl Inc

55

28

105.3

UA

Under Armour Inc Cl A

64

36

15.3

WBC

Wabco Hldgs Inc

120

38

36.1

ZAGG

Zagg Inc *

333

207

45.2

 

 

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from May 21st are below:

 

Symbol

Name

A

Agilent Technologies Inc

CAVM

Cavium Networks Inc

JBL

Jabil Circuit Inc

PAY

Verifone Systems Inc *

UHS

Universal Health Svcs B

 

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=88, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well.  To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&amp;Gas).

 