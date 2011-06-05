Super Stock Screener results, June 4th

This week's results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent way to begin finding winning stocks.

My thoughts: This was a tumultuous week in the market as we saw stocks get hit on bad news seemingly from every direction. From a screening perspective I expected lots of stocks to drop off the screen from decreases in Relative Strength or other factors, but strangely the number of stocks in the screening results increased by one(!), from 52 up to 53. This was definitely not the result I expected so I will interpret this as a sign that stocks are fighting to hold up during this market decline.

There were five stocks that did fall off the screen, notably Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) and Veriphone Holdings (NYSE: PAY), and six new additions as well. Of the six I see that Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) is back again for like the 4th time or so, and also Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) and newcomers Body Central (NASDAQ: BODY) and Bridgepoint Education (NYSE: BPI). I also recognized one other new stock, Zagg Inc. (NASDAQ: ZAGG) as I know a trader who had a love/hate relationship with that stock not long ago .

The fact that new stocks continue to show on the screening results is very interesting because in a market downturn wouldn't you think that the screen would shrink? Me too, so if this is an indication of strength then let's hope it sticks around.

I wrote recently that "In down markets strong stocks tend to go sideways while weak stocks go down a lot. In good markets this is flipped as strong stocks go up a lot while weak stocks tend to go sideways." and I think this will play out with many of the names in the below stock list. Thus in a market-downturn there is not much to do regarding screening except to watch and take note of which stocks are weak and fall off versus those that are strong and stick around.

The strong stocks are the ones that will have the best chance of becoming the big winners in the next market up-cycle, so it will pay to watch closely and find which stocks these are. When the time comes to act you will then be prepared and ready to buy, thus it is time well-spent until things improve.

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

Symbol Name EPS % Chg Last Qtr Sales % Chg Lst Qtr ROE ACOM Ancestry.com Inc 125 41 11.2 ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals * 58 41 21.6 APKT Acme Packet Inc 69 45 21 ARGN Amerigon Inc 86 48 18.8 ATML Atmel Corp 420 32 31.3 BIDU Baidu Inc Ads 129 96 54.8 BODY Body Central Corp * 55 27 30.7 BPI Bridgepoint Education * 88 47 68.4 CF C F Industries Holdings 52 134 19.5 CGNX Cognex Corp 64 26 14.2 CPO Corn Products Intl Inc 103 56 13.6 CROX Crocs Inc 243 36 19.5 DAR Darling International 207 170 14 DMND Diamond Foods Inc 73 61 13.3 FMCN Focus Media Holding Ads 100 52 14.5 FOSL Fossil Inc 62 37 23.9 FTNT Fortinet Inc 125 34 23.8 GDI Gardner Denver Inc 85 26 16 GGG Graco Inc 79 32 43.4 GMCR Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs 129 101 15 GT Goodyear Tire & Rubber 183 27 18.1 HANS Hansen Natural Corp 69 50 30 HLF Herbalife Ltd 47 29 70.2 ILMN Illumina Inc * 67 47 13.8 IPGP I P G Photonics Corp 571 95 18.8 KLIC Kulicke & Soffa Ind Inc 93 34 63.4 LCAPA Liberty Media Cap Cl A 1486 250 40.2 LULU Lululemon Athletica 60 53 36.2 LXU L S B Industries Inc 1186 36 18 MELI Mercadolibre Inc 45 34 39.8 MERC Mercer International Inc 364 31 46.8 MMSI Merit Medical Systems 47 28 10.5 MTZ Mastec Inc 160 37 15.3 NFLX Netflix Inc 88 46 65.7 NVMI Nova Measuring Instrumnt 173 76 46.5 OME Omega Protein Corp 500 75 12.4 PCLN Priceline.com Inc 56 38 44.2 PII Polaris Industries Inc 127 49 51.1 PLCM Polycom Inc 66 25 11.9 QCOR Questcor Pharmaceutical 43 40 37.1 RAX Rackspace Hosting Inc 43 29 11.8 RPXC R P X Corporation * 143 89 296.7 RVBD Riverbed Technology Inc 100 45 20.8 SODA Sodastream Intl Ltd 153 57 19.8 SOLR G T Solar International 78 40 91.8 SPWRA Sunpower Corp Cl A 200 30 11.8 SPWRB Sunpower Corp Cl B 200 30 11.8 TITN Titan Machinery Inc 200 46 11 TPX Tempur Pedic Intl Inc 55 28 105.3 UA Under Armour Inc Cl A 64 36 15.3 WBC Wabco Hldgs Inc 120 38 36.1 ZAGG Zagg Inc * 333 207 45.2

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from May 21st are below:

Symbol Name A Agilent Technologies Inc CAVM Cavium Networks Inc JBL Jabil Circuit Inc PAY Verifone Systems Inc * UHS Universal Health Svcs B

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=88, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well. To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).