Super Stock Screener results, June 12th

This week's results from my Super Stock Screener.  Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

 

My thoughts:  Wow, what an awful week in the market.  Everything sold off quite viciously as investors got out of many stocks after receiving bad news from almost every direction.

 

From a screening perspective the results this week matched the performance of the market as many stocks fell off the list.  I expected lots of stocks to drop off and indeed that is what happened as the number of stocks decreased from 53 to 46.  It would have been lower if not for the fact that 4 new stocks did show up.  This is the largest drop in quite a while and will probably shrink further if the market declines more.  The one benefit is that we do get a clearer picture of which stocks are truly strong and which ones are not.

 

To repeat what I said in prior weeks, the only stocks I view or consider buying at all are the ones that make the screening list.  All other stocks don't really exist to me and are off my radar.

 

Of the four new stocks, two of them are repeat visitors though honestly I don't really trust any of these four at all right now.  The two that have been on the screen before are Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) and Cavium Networks (NASDAQ: CAVM), while the two brand new ones are Sapient Corporation (NASDAQ: SAPE) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO).  All four need to stick around for them to generate any kind of credibility, but if they do then they might have a positive future.

 

Notable stocks that fell off the screen included long-time names such as Acme Packet (NASDAQ: APKT), Riverbed Technology (NASDAQ: RVBD) and Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI).  All were regarded as being stocks with high-potential, but falling off the screen means they still have more work to do before they become real leaders in the market.

 

In the future I will make a change in the screen by raising the Relative Strength requirement to 90 from the current 88 now.  The purpose of doing this is to make the screen list even more manageable and to further weed out the weaker stocks.  Thus we'll be able to really focus in on the strong names.

 

This change will be made next week and it will be interesting to see what the impact will be.  My techniques do resemble Charles Darwin's theory of 'Survival of the Fittest' in a manner of speaking, and I expect the stocks that remain to be the best and strongest ones out there.  If Darwin knew how applicable his theories were for finding stocks he might have given up science altogether.

 

The market is currently in a downtrend now and this will probably continue, so please be careful no matter what you do in the market.  Hopefully things stabilize and we all start making money again soon.

 

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research.  Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

 

Symbol

Name

EPS % Chg Last Qtr

Sales % Chg Lst Qtr

ROE

A

Agilent Technologies Inc *

72

32

24.6

ALXN

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

58

41

21.6

ARGN

Amerigon Inc

86

48

18.8

ATML

Atmel Corp

420

32

31.3

BPI

Bridgepoint Education

88

47

68.4

CAVM

Cavium Networks Inc *

129

53

22.8

CF

C F Industries Holdings

52

134

19.5

CGNX

Cognex Corp

64

26

14.2

CPO

Corn Products Intl Inc

103

56

13.6

CROX

Crocs Inc

243

36

19.5

DAR

Darling International

207

170

14

DMND

Diamond Foods Inc

73

61

13.3

FOSL

Fossil Inc

62

37

23.9

FTNT

Fortinet Inc

125

34

23.8

GDI

Gardner Denver Inc

85

26

16

GGG

Graco Inc

79

32

43.4

GMCR

Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs

129

101

15

HANS

Hansen Natural Corp

69

50

30

HLF

Herbalife Ltd

47

29

70.2

ILMN

Illumina Inc

67

47

13.8

IPGP

I P G Photonics Corp

571

95

18.8

KLIC

Kulicke &amp; Soffa Ind Inc

93

34

63.4

LCAPA

Liberty Media Cap Cl A

1486

250

40.2

LULU

Lululemon Athletica

63

35

36.2

LXU

L S B Industries Inc

1186

36

18

MMSI

Merit Medical Systems

47

28

10.5

NFLX

Netflix Inc

88

46

65.7

NVMI

Nova Measuring Instrumnt

173

76

46.5

OME

Omega Protein Corp

500

75

12.4

PCLN

Priceline.com Inc

56

38

44.2

PII

Polaris Industries Inc

127

49

51.1

PLCM

Polycom Inc

66

25

11.9

QCOR

Questcor Pharmaceutical

43

40

37.1

RAX

Rackspace Hosting Inc

43

29

11.8

RPXC

R P X Corporation

143

89

296.7

SAPE

Sapient Corporation *

71

30

13.7

SODA

Sodastream Intl Ltd

153

57

19.8

SOLR

G T Solar International

78

40

91.8

SPWRA

Sunpower Corp Cl A

200

30

11.8

SPWRB

Sunpower Corp Cl B

200

30

11.8

TITN

Titan Machinery Inc

344

55

11

TPX

Tempur Pedic Intl Inc

55

28

105.3

UA

Under Armour Inc Cl A

64

36

15.3

VECO

Veeco Instruments Inc *

217

89

33.6

WBC

Wabco Hldgs Inc

120

38

36.1

ZAGG

Zagg Inc

333

207

45.2

 

 

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from June 4th are below:

 

Symbol

Name

ACOM

Ancestry.com Inc

APKT

Acme Packet Inc

BIDU

Baidu Inc Ads

BODY

Body Central Corp *

FMCN

Focus Media Holding Ads

GT

Goodyear Tire &amp; Rubber

MELI

Mercadolibre Inc

MERC

Mercer International Inc

MTZ

Mastec Inc

RVBD

Riverbed Technology Inc

 

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=88, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well.  To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&amp;Gas).