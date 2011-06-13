Super Stock Screener results, June 12th

This week's results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

My thoughts : Wow, what an awful week in the market. Everything sold off quite viciously as investors got out of many stocks after receiving bad news from almost every direction.

From a screening perspective the results this week matched the performance of the market as many stocks fell off the list. I expected lots of stocks to drop off and indeed that is what happened as the number of stocks decreased from 53 to 46. It would have been lower if not for the fact that 4 new stocks did show up. This is the largest drop in quite a while and will probably shrink further if the market declines more. The one benefit is that we do get a clearer picture of which stocks are truly strong and which ones are not.

To repeat what I said in prior weeks, the only stocks I view or consider buying at all are the ones that make the screening list. All other stocks don't really exist to me and are off my radar.

Of the four new stocks, two of them are repeat visitors though honestly I don't really trust any of these four at all right now. The two that have been on the screen before are Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) and Cavium Networks (NASDAQ: CAVM), while the two brand new ones are Sapient Corporation (NASDAQ: SAPE) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO). All four need to stick around for them to generate any kind of credibility, but if they do then they might have a positive future.

Notable stocks that fell off the screen included long-time names such as Acme Packet (NASDAQ: APKT), Riverbed Technology (NASDAQ: RVBD) and Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI). All were regarded as being stocks with high-potential, but falling off the screen means they still have more work to do before they become real leaders in the market.

In the future I will make a change in the screen by raising the Relative Strength requirement to 90 from the current 88 now. The purpose of doing this is to make the screen list even more manageable and to further weed out the weaker stocks. Thus we'll be able to really focus in on the strong names.

This change will be made next week and it will be interesting to see what the impact will be. My techniques do resemble Charles Darwin's theory of 'Survival of the Fittest' in a manner of speaking, and I expect the stocks that remain to be the best and strongest ones out there. If Darwin knew how applicable his theories were for finding stocks he might have given up science altogether.

The market is currently in a downtrend now and this will probably continue, so please be careful no matter what you do in the market. Hopefully things stabilize and we all start making money again soon.

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

Symbol Name EPS % Chg Last Qtr Sales % Chg Lst Qtr ROE A Agilent Technologies Inc * 72 32 24.6 ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals 58 41 21.6 ARGN Amerigon Inc 86 48 18.8 ATML Atmel Corp 420 32 31.3 BPI Bridgepoint Education 88 47 68.4 CAVM Cavium Networks Inc * 129 53 22.8 CF C F Industries Holdings 52 134 19.5 CGNX Cognex Corp 64 26 14.2 CPO Corn Products Intl Inc 103 56 13.6 CROX Crocs Inc 243 36 19.5 DAR Darling International 207 170 14 DMND Diamond Foods Inc 73 61 13.3 FOSL Fossil Inc 62 37 23.9 FTNT Fortinet Inc 125 34 23.8 GDI Gardner Denver Inc 85 26 16 GGG Graco Inc 79 32 43.4 GMCR Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs 129 101 15 HANS Hansen Natural Corp 69 50 30 HLF Herbalife Ltd 47 29 70.2 ILMN Illumina Inc 67 47 13.8 IPGP I P G Photonics Corp 571 95 18.8 KLIC Kulicke & Soffa Ind Inc 93 34 63.4 LCAPA Liberty Media Cap Cl A 1486 250 40.2 LULU Lululemon Athletica 63 35 36.2 LXU L S B Industries Inc 1186 36 18 MMSI Merit Medical Systems 47 28 10.5 NFLX Netflix Inc 88 46 65.7 NVMI Nova Measuring Instrumnt 173 76 46.5 OME Omega Protein Corp 500 75 12.4 PCLN Priceline.com Inc 56 38 44.2 PII Polaris Industries Inc 127 49 51.1 PLCM Polycom Inc 66 25 11.9 QCOR Questcor Pharmaceutical 43 40 37.1 RAX Rackspace Hosting Inc 43 29 11.8 RPXC R P X Corporation 143 89 296.7 SAPE Sapient Corporation * 71 30 13.7 SODA Sodastream Intl Ltd 153 57 19.8 SOLR G T Solar International 78 40 91.8 SPWRA Sunpower Corp Cl A 200 30 11.8 SPWRB Sunpower Corp Cl B 200 30 11.8 TITN Titan Machinery Inc 344 55 11 TPX Tempur Pedic Intl Inc 55 28 105.3 UA Under Armour Inc Cl A 64 36 15.3 VECO Veeco Instruments Inc * 217 89 33.6 WBC Wabco Hldgs Inc 120 38 36.1 ZAGG Zagg Inc 333 207 45.2

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from June 4th are below:

Symbol Name ACOM Ancestry.com Inc APKT Acme Packet Inc BIDU Baidu Inc Ads BODY Body Central Corp * FMCN Focus Media Holding Ads GT Goodyear Tire & Rubber MELI Mercadolibre Inc MERC Mercer International Inc MTZ Mastec Inc RVBD Riverbed Technology Inc

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=88, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well. To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).