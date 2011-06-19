Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Super Stock Screener results, June 18th

This week's results from my Super Stock Screener.  Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

 

My thoughts:  Things are getting interesting as the market went down to levels on the charts that are indicated as zones of 'support' where it is thought that buyers might emerge to support stocks.  It did appear that some support did indeed show up but whether it lasts is anybody's guess, and the news from Greece in Europe is not helping one bit.

 

Last week I mentioned that I was going to tighten up the Relative Strength (NYSE:RS) requirement from 88 to 90 in order to weed out more weaker stocks.  This change combined with the general downward trend in stocks brought about the biggest drop in the screener results in a long time, from 46 to 34 stocks.

 

Now the screen is a lot more manageable and I'm excited at being able to focus on what are now the 34 strongest stocks in the market in terms of earnings, price performance, and Relative Strength.  There has to be a winner or two in this list so keep a sharp eye and watch them closely, I know I will.

 

To repeat what I said in prior weeks, the only stocks I view or consider buying at all are the ones that make the screening list.  All other stocks don't exist to me and are off my radar.

 

There was only one stock that is news for the week and that is Taomee Holdings Ltd ADS (NASDAQ: TAOM) which I believe is a stock for a company in China.  Chinese stocks in general have had many problems lately due to fraud, lack of transparency, and shaky financial reporting and so I feel that any Chinese stock is going to have a 'cloud of uncertainty' hanging over them.  Thus I wouldn't touch this one but I will watch it as it is on my lists.

 

The stocks that fell off the list are too numerous to cite them all, so I'll just say the drop in names is a direct reflection of the bad market environment...see below for all the stocks that dropped off.

 

The market is still in a downtrend and until things change please be careful no matter what you do in the market.  Once things stabilize then I'm sure we'll all be making big money once again.

 

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research.  Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

 

Symbol

Name

EPS % Chg Last Qtr

Sales % Chg Lst Qtr

ROE

A

Agilent Technologies Inc

72

32

24.6

CF

C F Industries Holdings

52

134

19.5

CGNX

Cognex Corp

64

26

14.2

CROX

Crocs Inc

243

36

19.5

DAR

Darling International

207

170

14

DMND

Diamond Foods Inc

73

61

13.3

FOSL

Fossil Inc

62

37

23.9

FTNT

Fortinet Inc

125

34

23.8

GDI

Gardner Denver Inc

85

26

16

GGG

Graco Inc

79

32

43.4

GMCR

Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs

129

101

15

HANS

Hansen Natural Corp

69

50

30

HLF

Herbalife Ltd

47

29

70.2

ILMN

Illumina Inc

67

47

13.8

KLIC

Kulicke &amp; Soffa Ind Inc

93

34

63.4

LCAPA

Liberty Media Cap Cl A

1486

250

40.2

LULU

Lululemon Athletica

63

35

36.2

LXU

L S B Industries Inc

1186

36

18

MMSI

Merit Medical Systems

47

28

10.5

NFLX

Netflix Inc

88

46

65.7

NVMI

Nova Measuring Instrumnt

173

76

46.5

PCLN

Priceline.com Inc

56

38

44.2

PII

Polaris Industries Inc

127

49

51.1

PLCM

Polycom Inc

66

25

11.9

QCOR

Questcor Pharmaceutical

43

40

37.1

RAX

Rackspace Hosting Inc

43

29

11.8

SODA

Sodastream Intl Ltd

153

57

19.8

SOLR

G T Solar International

78

40

91.8

TAOM

Taomee Holdings Ltd Ads *

150

90

171.6

TITN

Titan Machinery Inc

344

55

11

TPX

Tempur Pedic Intl Inc

55

28

105.3

UA

Under Armour Inc Cl A

64

36

15.3

WBC

Wabco Hldgs Inc

120

38

36.1

ZAGG

Zagg Inc

333

207

45.2

 

 

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from June 12th are below:

 

Symbol

Name

ALXN

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

ARGN

Amerigon Inc

ATML

Atmel Corp

BPI

Bridgepoint Education

CAVM

Cavium Networks Inc *

CPO

Corn Products Intl Inc

IPGP

I P G Photonics Corp

OME

Omega Protein Corp

RPXC

R P X Corporation

SAPE

Sapient Corporation *

SPWRA

Sunpower Corp Cl A

SPWRB

Sunpower Corp Cl B

VECO

Veeco Instruments Inc *

 

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well.  To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&amp;Gas).