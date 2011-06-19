Super Stock Screener results, June 18th

This week's results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

My thoughts : Things are getting interesting as the market went down to levels on the charts that are indicated as zones of 'support' where it is thought that buyers might emerge to support stocks. It did appear that some support did indeed show up but whether it lasts is anybody's guess, and the news from Greece in Europe is not helping one bit.

Last week I mentioned that I was going to tighten up the Relative Strength (NYSE:RS) requirement from 88 to 90 in order to weed out more weaker stocks. This change combined with the general downward trend in stocks brought about the biggest drop in the screener results in a long time, from 46 to 34 stocks.

Now the screen is a lot more manageable and I'm excited at being able to focus on what are now the 34 strongest stocks in the market in terms of earnings, price performance, and Relative Strength. There has to be a winner or two in this list so keep a sharp eye and watch them closely, I know I will.

To repeat what I said in prior weeks, the only stocks I view or consider buying at all are the ones that make the screening list. All other stocks don't exist to me and are off my radar.

There was only one stock that is news for the week and that is Taomee Holdings Ltd ADS (NASDAQ: TAOM) which I believe is a stock for a company in China. Chinese stocks in general have had many problems lately due to fraud, lack of transparency, and shaky financial reporting and so I feel that any Chinese stock is going to have a 'cloud of uncertainty' hanging over them. Thus I wouldn't touch this one but I will watch it as it is on my lists.

The stocks that fell off the list are too numerous to cite them all, so I'll just say the drop in names is a direct reflection of the bad market environment...see below for all the stocks that dropped off.

The market is still in a downtrend and until things change please be careful no matter what you do in the market. Once things stabilize then I'm sure we'll all be making big money once again.

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

Symbol Name EPS % Chg Last Qtr Sales % Chg Lst Qtr ROE A Agilent Technologies Inc 72 32 24.6 CF C F Industries Holdings 52 134 19.5 CGNX Cognex Corp 64 26 14.2 CROX Crocs Inc 243 36 19.5 DAR Darling International 207 170 14 DMND Diamond Foods Inc 73 61 13.3 FOSL Fossil Inc 62 37 23.9 FTNT Fortinet Inc 125 34 23.8 GDI Gardner Denver Inc 85 26 16 GGG Graco Inc 79 32 43.4 GMCR Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs 129 101 15 HANS Hansen Natural Corp 69 50 30 HLF Herbalife Ltd 47 29 70.2 ILMN Illumina Inc 67 47 13.8 KLIC Kulicke & Soffa Ind Inc 93 34 63.4 LCAPA Liberty Media Cap Cl A 1486 250 40.2 LULU Lululemon Athletica 63 35 36.2 LXU L S B Industries Inc 1186 36 18 MMSI Merit Medical Systems 47 28 10.5 NFLX Netflix Inc 88 46 65.7 NVMI Nova Measuring Instrumnt 173 76 46.5 PCLN Priceline.com Inc 56 38 44.2 PII Polaris Industries Inc 127 49 51.1 PLCM Polycom Inc 66 25 11.9 QCOR Questcor Pharmaceutical 43 40 37.1 RAX Rackspace Hosting Inc 43 29 11.8 SODA Sodastream Intl Ltd 153 57 19.8 SOLR G T Solar International 78 40 91.8 TAOM Taomee Holdings Ltd Ads * 150 90 171.6 TITN Titan Machinery Inc 344 55 11 TPX Tempur Pedic Intl Inc 55 28 105.3 UA Under Armour Inc Cl A 64 36 15.3 WBC Wabco Hldgs Inc 120 38 36.1 ZAGG Zagg Inc 333 207 45.2

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from June 12th are below:

Symbol Name ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals ARGN Amerigon Inc ATML Atmel Corp BPI Bridgepoint Education CAVM Cavium Networks Inc * CPO Corn Products Intl Inc IPGP I P G Photonics Corp OME Omega Protein Corp RPXC R P X Corporation SAPE Sapient Corporation * SPWRA Sunpower Corp Cl A SPWRB Sunpower Corp Cl B VECO Veeco Instruments Inc *

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well. To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).