Super Stock Screener results, June 25th

This week's results from my Super Stock Screener.  Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

 

My thoughts:  A big week of volatility in the market for the prior week with lots of up and down, roller-coaster type of action occurring.  This led to many stocks getting bid up by investors, and then as bad news came in these same stocks then sold-off.  This process is a dynamic one because each time stocks go up or down, the weaker stocks will rise less and fall more, while the stronger ones rise more and fall less.  Eventually the strong ones become obvious and the stocks you followed six months ago become ancient history.

 

That is really how the market works and why my screening is effective at finding and keeping up with the winners in the market.

 

Last week the Super Stock Screener dropped down to the lowest number of stocks in a while to only 34 stocks.  Because the market rallied many stocks that were down and out went up enough to get back on the screening results and now the screener has 39 stocks.

 

Interestingly, the volatility in the number of names adding and dropping reflected the volatility that was seen in the market this past week as 9 new stocks showed up while 4 others fell off the screen results.  It is unknown whether the 9 new stocks will have any staying power so we'll just have to keep an eye on them and see what happens.  I expect a number of them to drop-off but who knows, maybe they'll surprise me.

 

The most interesting of the new stocks appear to be Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) as well as Tibco Software (NASDAQ: TIBX), while of the dropped stocks there is nothing much to say except I hope they manage to get back on the screener results someday.  The market is still in a downtrend and until things change please be careful no matter what you do in the market.

 

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research.  Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

 

Symbol

Name

EPS % Chg Last Qtr

Sales % Chg Lst Qtr

ROE

A

Agilent Technologies Inc

72

32

24.6

ACOM

Ancestry.com Inc *

125

41

11.2

AH

Accretive Health Inc *

300

30

27.3

BPI

Bridgepoint Education *

88

47

68.4

BWA

Borg Warner Inc *

54

34

16.7

CF

C F Industries Holdings

52

134

19.5

CGNX

Cognex Corp

64

26

14.2

CROX

Crocs Inc

243

36

19.5

DAR

Darling International

207

170

14

DMND

Diamond Foods Inc

73

61

13.3

FOSL

Fossil Inc

62

37

23.9

FTNT

Fortinet Inc

125

34

23.8

GGG

Graco Inc

79

32

43.4

GMCR

Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs

129

101

15

HANS

Hansen Natural Corp

69

50

30

HLF

Herbalife Ltd

47

29

70.2

ILMN

Illumina Inc

67

47

13.8

IPGP

I P G Photonics Corp *

571

95

18.8

KLIC

Kulicke &amp; Soffa Ind Inc

93

34

63.4

LCAPA

Liberty Media Cap Cl A

1486

250

40.2

LULU

Lululemon Athletica

63

35

36.2

LXU

L S B Industries Inc

1186

36

18

NFLX

Netflix Inc

88

46

65.7

OME

Omega Protein Corp *

500

75

12.4

PCLN

Priceline.com Inc

56

38

44.2

PII

Polaris Industries Inc

127

49

51.1

PLCM

Polycom Inc

66

25

11.9

QCOR

Questcor Pharmaceutical

43

40

37.1

RAX

Rackspace Hosting Inc

43

29

11.8

SODA

Sodastream Intl Ltd

153

57

19.8

SOLR

G T Solar International

78

40

91.8

TIBX

Tibco Software Inc *

40

25

16.2

TITN

Titan Machinery Inc

344

55

11

TNAV

Telenav Inc *

42

27

56

TPX

Tempur Pedic Intl Inc

55

28

105.3

UA

Under Armour Inc Cl A

64

36

15.3

WBC

Wabco Hldgs Inc

120

38

36.1

ZAGG

Zagg Inc

333

207

45.2

 

 

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from June 18th are below:

 

Symbol

Name

GDI

Gardner Denver Inc

MMSI

Merit Medical Systems

NVMI

Nova Measuring Instrumnt

TAOM

Taomee Holdings Ltd Ads *

 

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well.  To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).