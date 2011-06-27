Super Stock Screener results, June 25th

This week's results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

My thoughts : A big week of volatility in the market for the prior week with lots of up and down, roller-coaster type of action occurring. This led to many stocks getting bid up by investors, and then as bad news came in these same stocks then sold-off. This process is a dynamic one because each time stocks go up or down, the weaker stocks will rise less and fall more, while the stronger ones rise more and fall less. Eventually the strong ones become obvious and the stocks you followed six months ago become ancient history.

That is really how the market works and why my screening is effective at finding and keeping up with the winners in the market.

Last week the Super Stock Screener dropped down to the lowest number of stocks in a while to only 34 stocks. Because the market rallied many stocks that were down and out went up enough to get back on the screening results and now the screener has 39 stocks.

Interestingly, the volatility in the number of names adding and dropping reflected the volatility that was seen in the market this past week as 9 new stocks showed up while 4 others fell off the screen results. It is unknown whether the 9 new stocks will have any staying power so we'll just have to keep an eye on them and see what happens. I expect a number of them to drop-off but who knows, maybe they'll surprise me.

The most interesting of the new stocks appear to be Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) as well as Tibco Software (NASDAQ: TIBX), while of the dropped stocks there is nothing much to say except I hope they manage to get back on the screener results someday. The market is still in a downtrend and until things change please be careful no matter what you do in the market.

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

Symbol Name EPS % Chg Last Qtr Sales % Chg Lst Qtr ROE A Agilent Technologies Inc 72 32 24.6 ACOM Ancestry.com Inc * 125 41 11.2 AH Accretive Health Inc * 300 30 27.3 BPI Bridgepoint Education * 88 47 68.4 BWA Borg Warner Inc * 54 34 16.7 CF C F Industries Holdings 52 134 19.5 CGNX Cognex Corp 64 26 14.2 CROX Crocs Inc 243 36 19.5 DAR Darling International 207 170 14 DMND Diamond Foods Inc 73 61 13.3 FOSL Fossil Inc 62 37 23.9 FTNT Fortinet Inc 125 34 23.8 GGG Graco Inc 79 32 43.4 GMCR Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs 129 101 15 HANS Hansen Natural Corp 69 50 30 HLF Herbalife Ltd 47 29 70.2 ILMN Illumina Inc 67 47 13.8 IPGP I P G Photonics Corp * 571 95 18.8 KLIC Kulicke & Soffa Ind Inc 93 34 63.4 LCAPA Liberty Media Cap Cl A 1486 250 40.2 LULU Lululemon Athletica 63 35 36.2 LXU L S B Industries Inc 1186 36 18 NFLX Netflix Inc 88 46 65.7 OME Omega Protein Corp * 500 75 12.4 PCLN Priceline.com Inc 56 38 44.2 PII Polaris Industries Inc 127 49 51.1 PLCM Polycom Inc 66 25 11.9 QCOR Questcor Pharmaceutical 43 40 37.1 RAX Rackspace Hosting Inc 43 29 11.8 SODA Sodastream Intl Ltd 153 57 19.8 SOLR G T Solar International 78 40 91.8 TIBX Tibco Software Inc * 40 25 16.2 TITN Titan Machinery Inc 344 55 11 TNAV Telenav Inc * 42 27 56 TPX Tempur Pedic Intl Inc 55 28 105.3 UA Under Armour Inc Cl A 64 36 15.3 WBC Wabco Hldgs Inc 120 38 36.1 ZAGG Zagg Inc 333 207 45.2

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from June 18th are below:

Symbol Name GDI Gardner Denver Inc MMSI Merit Medical Systems NVMI Nova Measuring Instrumnt TAOM Taomee Holdings Ltd Ads *

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well. To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).