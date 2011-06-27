Super Stock Screener results, June 25th

This week's results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.
My thoughts: A big week of volatility in the market for the prior week with lots of up and down, roller-coaster type of action occurring. This led to many stocks getting bid up by investors, and then as bad news came in these same stocks then sold-off. This process is a dynamic one because each time stocks go up or down, the weaker stocks will rise less and fall more, while the stronger ones rise more and fall less. Eventually the strong ones become obvious and the stocks you followed six months ago become ancient history.
That is really how the market works and why my screening is effective at finding and keeping up with the winners in the market.
Last week the Super Stock Screener dropped down to the lowest number of stocks in a while to only 34 stocks. Because the market rallied many stocks that were down and out went up enough to get back on the screening results and now the screener has 39 stocks.
Interestingly, the volatility in the number of names adding and dropping reflected the volatility that was seen in the market this past week as 9 new stocks showed up while 4 others fell off the screen results. It is unknown whether the 9 new stocks will have any staying power so we'll just have to keep an eye on them and see what happens. I expect a number of them to drop-off but who knows, maybe they'll surprise me.
The most interesting of the new stocks appear to be Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) as well as Tibco Software (NASDAQ: TIBX), while of the dropped stocks there is nothing much to say except I hope they manage to get back on the screener results someday. The market is still in a downtrend and until things change please be careful no matter what you do in the market.
As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
EPS % Chg Last Qtr
|
Sales % Chg Lst Qtr
|
ROE
|
A
|
Agilent Technologies Inc
|
72
|
32
|
24.6
|
ACOM
|
Ancestry.com Inc *
|
125
|
41
|
11.2
|
AH
|
Accretive Health Inc *
|
300
|
30
|
27.3
|
BPI
|
Bridgepoint Education *
|
88
|
47
|
68.4
|
BWA
|
Borg Warner Inc *
|
54
|
34
|
16.7
|
CF
|
C F Industries Holdings
|
52
|
134
|
19.5
|
CGNX
|
Cognex Corp
|
64
|
26
|
14.2
|
CROX
|
Crocs Inc
|
243
|
36
|
19.5
|
DAR
|
Darling International
|
207
|
170
|
14
|
DMND
|
Diamond Foods Inc
|
73
|
61
|
13.3
|
FOSL
|
Fossil Inc
|
62
|
37
|
23.9
|
FTNT
|
Fortinet Inc
|
125
|
34
|
23.8
|
GGG
|
Graco Inc
|
79
|
32
|
43.4
|
GMCR
|
Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs
|
129
|
101
|
15
|
HANS
|
Hansen Natural Corp
|
69
|
50
|
30
|
HLF
|
Herbalife Ltd
|
47
|
29
|
70.2
|
ILMN
|
Illumina Inc
|
67
|
47
|
13.8
|
IPGP
|
I P G Photonics Corp *
|
571
|
95
|
18.8
|
KLIC
|
Kulicke & Soffa Ind Inc
|
93
|
34
|
63.4
|
LCAPA
|
Liberty Media Cap Cl A
|
1486
|
250
|
40.2
|
LULU
|
Lululemon Athletica
|
63
|
35
|
36.2
|
LXU
|
L S B Industries Inc
|
1186
|
36
|
18
|
NFLX
|
Netflix Inc
|
88
|
46
|
65.7
|
OME
|
Omega Protein Corp *
|
500
|
75
|
12.4
|
PCLN
|
Priceline.com Inc
|
56
|
38
|
44.2
|
PII
|
Polaris Industries Inc
|
127
|
49
|
51.1
|
PLCM
|
Polycom Inc
|
66
|
25
|
11.9
|
QCOR
|
Questcor Pharmaceutical
|
43
|
40
|
37.1
|
RAX
|
Rackspace Hosting Inc
|
43
|
29
|
11.8
|
SODA
|
Sodastream Intl Ltd
|
153
|
57
|
19.8
|
SOLR
|
G T Solar International
|
78
|
40
|
91.8
|
TIBX
|
Tibco Software Inc *
|
40
|
25
|
16.2
|
TITN
|
Titan Machinery Inc
|
344
|
55
|
11
|
TNAV
|
Telenav Inc *
|
42
|
27
|
56
|
TPX
|
Tempur Pedic Intl Inc
|
55
|
28
|
105.3
|
UA
|
Under Armour Inc Cl A
|
64
|
36
|
15.3
|
WBC
|
Wabco Hldgs Inc
|
120
|
38
|
36.1
|
ZAGG
|
Zagg Inc
|
333
|
207
|
45.2
Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from June 18th are below:
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
GDI
|
Gardner Denver Inc
|
MMSI
|
Merit Medical Systems
|
NVMI
|
Nova Measuring Instrumnt
|
TAOM
|
Taomee Holdings Ltd Ads *
Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well. To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).