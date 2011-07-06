Back from July 4th vacation; Super Stock Screener results, July 5th

I'm back from my July 4th vacation and wanted to post the latest results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.
My thoughts: Wow, wow, and wow (!) are all I can say about the performance of the market the last couple of weeks. If you owned leading stocks like I do then you may be sitting on some very nice gains lately. I didn't really think that actual conditions were as bad as the media headlines were making things out to be, but neither did I expect the rally that has unfolded as well.
One nice thing about my screen is that if you're looking for a list of leading stocks to buy then scroll down and look no further. The list is littered with winning stocks that have moved up nicely, so if anyone asks you for interesting stock ideas then send them to this post..
Before I left for the 4th of July holiday, several leaders had turned around and started to rally but it was unknown whether it was just short-covering that would burn itself out or the beginning of something new. Apparently what started with a handful of stocks appears to have spread to many others as well including past leaders that had fallen off my screen in prior weeks and months.
The June 25th screen contained 39 stocks and that number has now risen to 51, and I am impressed with how many have made it back onto the screen. Only 1 stock dropped off from June 25th and that was CF Industries (NYSE: CF). If things keep improving that one may com back as well.
The list of names that are back on the screen read like a who's-who of past leaders and I am pleasantly surprised to see them again. Stocks such as Acme Packet (NASDAQ: APKT), Riverbed Technologies (NASDAQ: RVBD), Aruba Networks (NASDAQ: ARUN), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), plus new names Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) and Focus Media Holdings (NASDAQ: FMCN) all make this an exciting list to research and review.
I have not kept up with the markets since last week and don't really know what is going even though I am fully-long, but it is still worth-while to constantly look for new money-making ideas that may lurk out there. After updating the latest screening info I'm now excited to do the research and find the next big winning stock, and I'm very sure that it may be on the list below.
As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
EPS % Chg Last Qtr
|
Sales % Chg Lst Qtr
|
ROE
|
A
|
Agilent Technologies Inc
|
72
|
32
|
24.6
|
ACOM
|
Ancestry.com Inc
|
125
|
41
|
11.2
|
AH
|
Accretive Health Inc
|
300
|
30
|
27.3
|
APKT
|
Acme Packet Inc *
|
69
|
45
|
21
|
ARUN
|
Aruba Networks Inc *
|
100
|
53
|
20.8
|
ATML
|
Atmel Corp *
|
420
|
32
|
31.3
|
BIDU
|
Baidu Inc Ads *
|
129
|
96
|
54.8
|
BPI
|
Bridgepoint Education
|
88
|
47
|
68.4
|
BWA
|
Borg Warner Inc
|
54
|
34
|
16.7
|
CGNX
|
Cognex Corp
|
64
|
26
|
14.2
|
CPO
|
Corn Products Intl Inc *
|
103
|
56
|
13.6
|
CROX
|
Crocs Inc
|
243
|
36
|
19.5
|
DAR
|
Darling International
|
207
|
170
|
14
|
DMND
|
Diamond Foods Inc
|
73
|
61
|
13.3
|
ENTG
|
Entegris Inc *
|
53
|
27
|
23.5
|
FMCN
|
Focus Media Holding Ads *
|
100
|
52
|
14.5
|
FOSL
|
Fossil Inc
|
62
|
37
|
23.9
|
FTNT
|
Fortinet Inc
|
125
|
34
|
23.8
|
GDI
|
Gardner Denver Inc *
|
85
|
26
|
16
|
GGG
|
Graco Inc
|
79
|
32
|
43.4
|
GMCR
|
Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs
|
129
|
101
|
15
|
GT
|
Goodyear Tire & Rubber *
|
183
|
27
|
18.1
|
HANS
|
Hansen Natural Corp
|
69
|
50
|
30
|
HLF
|
Herbalife Ltd
|
47
|
29
|
70.2
|
ILMN
|
Illumina Inc
|
67
|
47
|
13.8
|
IPGP
|
I P G Photonics Corp
|
571
|
95
|
18.8
|
KLIC
|
Kulicke & Soffa Ind Inc
|
93
|
34
|
63.4
|
LCAPA
|
Liberty Media Cap Cl A
|
1486
|
250
|
40.2
|
LULU
|
Lululemon Athletica
|
63
|
35
|
36.2
|
LXU
|
L S B Industries Inc
|
1186
|
36
|
18
|
MTZ
|
Mastec Inc *
|
160
|
37
|
15.3
|
NANO
|
Nanometrics Inc *
|
73
|
67
|
27.2
|
NFLX
|
Netflix Inc
|
88
|
46
|
65.7
|
OME
|
Omega Protein Corp
|
500
|
75
|
12.4
|
PCLN
|
Priceline.com Inc
|
56
|
38
|
44.2
|
PII
|
Polaris Industries Inc
|
127
|
49
|
51.1
|
PLCM
|
Polycom Inc
|
60
|
25
|
11.9
|
QCOR
|
Questcor Pharmaceutical
|
43
|
40
|
37.1
|
RAX
|
Rackspace Hosting Inc
|
43
|
29
|
11.8
|
RVBD
|
Riverbed Technology Inc *
|
100
|
45
|
20.8
|
SAPE
|
Sapient Corporation *
|
71
|
30
|
13.7
|
SNCR
|
Synchronoss Technologies *
|
43
|
51
|
10.6
|
SODA
|
Sodastream Intl Ltd
|
153
|
57
|
19.8
|
SOLR
|
G T Solar International
|
78
|
40
|
91.8
|
TIBX
|
Tibco Software Inc
|
40
|
25
|
16.2
|
TITN
|
Titan Machinery Inc
|
344
|
55
|
11
|
TNAV
|
Telenav Inc
|
42
|
27
|
56
|
TPX
|
Tempur Pedic Intl Inc
|
55
|
28
|
105.3
|
UA
|
Under Armour Inc Cl A
|
64
|
36
|
15.3
|
WBC
|
Wabco Hldgs Inc
|
120
|
38
|
36.1
|
ZAGG
|
Zagg Inc
|
333
|
207
|
45.2
Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from June 25th are below:
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
CF
|
C F Industries Holdings
Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well. To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).