Back from July 4th vacation; Super Stock Screener results, July 5th

I'm back from my July 4th vacation and wanted to post the latest results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

My thoughts : Wow, wow, and wow (!) are all I can say about the performance of the market the last couple of weeks. If you owned leading stocks like I do then you may be sitting on some very nice gains lately. I didn't really think that actual conditions were as bad as the media headlines were making things out to be, but neither did I expect the rally that has unfolded as well.

One nice thing about my screen is that if you're looking for a list of leading stocks to buy then scroll down and look no further. The list is littered with winning stocks that have moved up nicely, so if anyone asks you for interesting stock ideas then send them to this post..

Before I left for the 4th of July holiday, several leaders had turned around and started to rally but it was unknown whether it was just short-covering that would burn itself out or the beginning of something new. Apparently what started with a handful of stocks appears to have spread to many others as well including past leaders that had fallen off my screen in prior weeks and months.

The June 25th screen contained 39 stocks and that number has now risen to 51, and I am impressed with how many have made it back onto the screen. Only 1 stock dropped off from June 25th and that was CF Industries (NYSE: CF). If things keep improving that one may com back as well.

The list of names that are back on the screen read like a who's-who of past leaders and I am pleasantly surprised to see them again. Stocks such as Acme Packet (NASDAQ: APKT), Riverbed Technologies (NASDAQ: RVBD), Aruba Networks (NASDAQ: ARUN), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), plus new names Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) and Focus Media Holdings (NASDAQ: FMCN) all make this an exciting list to research and review.

I have not kept up with the markets since last week and don't really know what is going even though I am fully-long, but it is still worth-while to constantly look for new money-making ideas that may lurk out there. After updating the latest screening info I'm now excited to do the research and find the next big winning stock, and I'm very sure that it may be on the list below.

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

Symbol Name EPS % Chg Last Qtr Sales % Chg Lst Qtr ROE A Agilent Technologies Inc 72 32 24.6 ACOM Ancestry.com Inc 125 41 11.2 AH Accretive Health Inc 300 30 27.3 APKT Acme Packet Inc * 69 45 21 ARUN Aruba Networks Inc * 100 53 20.8 ATML Atmel Corp * 420 32 31.3 BIDU Baidu Inc Ads * 129 96 54.8 BPI Bridgepoint Education 88 47 68.4 BWA Borg Warner Inc 54 34 16.7 CGNX Cognex Corp 64 26 14.2 CPO Corn Products Intl Inc * 103 56 13.6 CROX Crocs Inc 243 36 19.5 DAR Darling International 207 170 14 DMND Diamond Foods Inc 73 61 13.3 ENTG Entegris Inc * 53 27 23.5 FMCN Focus Media Holding Ads * 100 52 14.5 FOSL Fossil Inc 62 37 23.9 FTNT Fortinet Inc 125 34 23.8 GDI Gardner Denver Inc * 85 26 16 GGG Graco Inc 79 32 43.4 GMCR Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs 129 101 15 GT Goodyear Tire & Rubber * 183 27 18.1 HANS Hansen Natural Corp 69 50 30 HLF Herbalife Ltd 47 29 70.2 ILMN Illumina Inc 67 47 13.8 IPGP I P G Photonics Corp 571 95 18.8 KLIC Kulicke & Soffa Ind Inc 93 34 63.4 LCAPA Liberty Media Cap Cl A 1486 250 40.2 LULU Lululemon Athletica 63 35 36.2 LXU L S B Industries Inc 1186 36 18 MTZ Mastec Inc * 160 37 15.3 NANO Nanometrics Inc * 73 67 27.2 NFLX Netflix Inc 88 46 65.7 OME Omega Protein Corp 500 75 12.4 PCLN Priceline.com Inc 56 38 44.2 PII Polaris Industries Inc 127 49 51.1 PLCM Polycom Inc 60 25 11.9 QCOR Questcor Pharmaceutical 43 40 37.1 RAX Rackspace Hosting Inc 43 29 11.8 RVBD Riverbed Technology Inc * 100 45 20.8 SAPE Sapient Corporation * 71 30 13.7 SNCR Synchronoss Technologies * 43 51 10.6 SODA Sodastream Intl Ltd 153 57 19.8 SOLR G T Solar International 78 40 91.8 TIBX Tibco Software Inc 40 25 16.2 TITN Titan Machinery Inc 344 55 11 TNAV Telenav Inc 42 27 56 TPX Tempur Pedic Intl Inc 55 28 105.3 UA Under Armour Inc Cl A 64 36 15.3 WBC Wabco Hldgs Inc 120 38 36.1 ZAGG Zagg Inc 333 207 45.2

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from June 25th are below:

Symbol Name CF C F Industries Holdings

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well. To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).