Back from July 4th vacation; Super Stock Screener results, July 5th

I'm back from my July 4th vacation and wanted to post the latest results from my Super Stock Screener.  Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

 

My thoughts:  Wow, wow, and wow (!) are all I can say about the performance of the market the last couple of weeks.  If you owned leading stocks like I do then you may be sitting on some very nice gains lately.  I didn't really think that actual conditions were as bad as the media headlines were making things out to be, but neither did I expect the rally that has unfolded as well.

 

One nice thing about my screen is that if you're looking for a list of leading stocks to buy then scroll down and look no further.  The list is littered with winning stocks that have moved up nicely, so if anyone asks you for interesting stock ideas then send them to this post..

 

Before I left for the 4th of July holiday, several leaders had turned around and started to rally but it was unknown whether it was just short-covering that would burn itself out or the beginning of something new.  Apparently what started with a handful of stocks appears to have spread to many others as well including past leaders that had fallen off my screen in prior weeks and months.

 

The June 25th screen contained 39 stocks and that number has now risen to 51, and I am impressed with how many have made it back onto the screen.  Only 1 stock dropped off from June 25th and that was CF Industries (NYSE: CF).  If things keep improving that one may com back as well.

 

The list of names that are back on the screen read like a who's-who of past leaders and I am pleasantly surprised to see them again.  Stocks such as Acme Packet (NASDAQ: APKT), Riverbed Technologies (NASDAQ: RVBD), Aruba Networks (NASDAQ: ARUN), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), plus new names Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) and Focus Media Holdings (NASDAQ: FMCN) all make this an exciting list to research and review.

 

I have not kept up with the markets since last week and don't really know what is going even though I am fully-long, but it is still worth-while to constantly look for new money-making ideas that may lurk out there.  After updating the latest screening info I'm now excited to do the research and find the next big winning stock, and I'm very sure that it may be on the list below.

 

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research.  Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

 

Symbol

Name

EPS % Chg Last Qtr

Sales % Chg Lst Qtr

ROE

A

Agilent Technologies Inc

72

32

24.6

ACOM

Ancestry.com Inc

125

41

11.2

AH

Accretive Health Inc

300

30

27.3

APKT

Acme Packet Inc *

69

45

21

ARUN

Aruba Networks Inc *

100

53

20.8

ATML

Atmel Corp *

420

32

31.3

BIDU

Baidu Inc Ads *

129

96

54.8

BPI

Bridgepoint Education

88

47

68.4

BWA

Borg Warner Inc

54

34

16.7

CGNX

Cognex Corp

64

26

14.2

CPO

Corn Products Intl Inc *

103

56

13.6

CROX

Crocs Inc

243

36

19.5

DAR

Darling International

207

170

14

DMND

Diamond Foods Inc

73

61

13.3

ENTG

Entegris Inc *

53

27

23.5

FMCN

Focus Media Holding Ads *

100

52

14.5

FOSL

Fossil Inc

62

37

23.9

FTNT

Fortinet Inc

125

34

23.8

GDI

Gardner Denver Inc *

85

26

16

GGG

Graco Inc

79

32

43.4

GMCR

Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs

129

101

15

GT

Goodyear Tire &amp; Rubber *

183

27

18.1

HANS

Hansen Natural Corp

69

50

30

HLF

Herbalife Ltd

47

29

70.2

ILMN

Illumina Inc

67

47

13.8

IPGP

I P G Photonics Corp

571

95

18.8

KLIC

Kulicke &amp; Soffa Ind Inc

93

34

63.4

LCAPA

Liberty Media Cap Cl A

1486

250

40.2

LULU

Lululemon Athletica

63

35

36.2

LXU

L S B Industries Inc

1186

36

18

MTZ

Mastec Inc *

160

37

15.3

NANO

Nanometrics Inc *

73

67

27.2

NFLX

Netflix Inc

88

46

65.7

OME

Omega Protein Corp

500

75

12.4

PCLN

Priceline.com Inc

56

38

44.2

PII

Polaris Industries Inc

127

49

51.1

PLCM

Polycom Inc

60

25

11.9

QCOR

Questcor Pharmaceutical

43

40

37.1

RAX

Rackspace Hosting Inc

43

29

11.8

RVBD

Riverbed Technology Inc *

100

45

20.8

SAPE

Sapient Corporation *

71

30

13.7

SNCR

Synchronoss Technologies *

43

51

10.6

SODA

Sodastream Intl Ltd

153

57

19.8

SOLR

G T Solar International

78

40

91.8

TIBX

Tibco Software Inc

40

25

16.2

TITN

Titan Machinery Inc

344

55

11

TNAV

Telenav Inc

42

27

56

TPX

Tempur Pedic Intl Inc

55

28

105.3

UA

Under Armour Inc Cl A

64

36

15.3

WBC

Wabco Hldgs Inc

120

38

36.1

ZAGG

Zagg Inc

333

207

45.2

 

 

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from June 25th are below:

 

Symbol

Name

CF

C F Industries Holdings

 

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well.  To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).