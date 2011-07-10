Super Stock Screener results, July 10th

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

My thoughts : This week the market continued with its ascent but I know that a number of factors are still making investors wary as to whether this summer bounce is the real deal or not. Some say that the chart is too V-ish (V shaped charts are more prone to failure, others point out the relatively low volumes, and market history is not on the side of things being sustainable as 3rd-year rallies to not last. If you don't like this market you can find plenty of reasons and people willing to agree with you.

However, I don't think we are in 'normal' times at all, and you can definitely throw most precedents out the window, and you can listen to all the reasons why things shouldn't be happening but the one reality that trumps everything is that stocks are up, and for me that is all the information I need.

Price and volume tell the story and the story is that stocks (at least leading stocks) are having bullish moves right now and this fact overrides all the opinions and reasons out there. It's ok to be cautious, but it's not ok to be wrong.

The latest Super Screener results have held steady as there are now 49 stocks that make the list as compared to the July 5th screen which had 51 stocks. A drop of only two is nothing to be concerned about, though again there is some volatility in the number of names dropping off versus new ones appearing.

One notable name that dropped off primarily due to a drop in Relative Strength is Illumina Corp. (NASDAQ: ILMN). Illumina is an interesting company in that it deals with genomics and DNA analysis, but the reason why it's Relative Strength score knocked it off is simply because its stock is not performing as well as many others are. An example of an RS score dropping is when 'your hot stock' goes up 5% on a given day, and on that same day ILMN will only be up 1%. This shows that ILMN is not performing and if it's not going up when others are then that's a problem. It may be a great company but if investors don't want it then neither do I.

Remember my motto: if big investors want it then I want it, if big investors don't want it then I don't want it. It's as simple as that.

Stocks that have high RS scores should be market leaders, so a declining Relative Strength score means that the stock is probably not a market leader at this time. I want to stay on the leaders so we'll say good-bye to Illumina for now.

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

Symbol Name EPS % Chg Last Qtr Sales % Chg Lst Qtr ROE ACOM Ancestry.com Inc 125 41 11.2 AH Accretive Health Inc 300 30 27.3 APKT Acme Packet Inc 69 45 21 ARUN Aruba Networks Inc 100 53 20.8 ATML Atmel Corp 420 32 31.3 BIDU Baidu Inc Ads 129 96 54.8 BPI Bridgepoint Education 88 47 68.4 BWA Borg Warner Inc 54 34 16.7 CGNX Cognex Corp 64 26 14.2 CPO Corn Products Intl Inc 103 56 13.6 CROX Crocs Inc 243 36 19.5 DAR Darling International 207 170 14 DMND Diamond Foods Inc 73 61 13.3 FOSL Fossil Inc 62 37 23.9 FTNT Fortinet Inc 125 34 23.8 GDI Gardner Denver Inc 85 26 16 GGG Graco Inc 79 32 43.4 GMCR Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs 129 101 15 HANS Hansen Natural Corp 69 50 30 HLF Herbalife Ltd 47 29 70.2 IIVI Ii-Vi Incorporated * 112 33 10.9 IPGP I P G Photonics Corp 571 95 18.8 KLIC Kulicke & Soffa Ind Inc 93 34 63.4 KNXA Kenexa Corporation * 50 51 10.9 LCAPA Liberty Media Cap Cl A 1486 250 40.2 LULU Lululemon Athletica 63 35 36.2 LXU L S B Industries Inc 1186 36 18 MEDH Medquist Holdings Inc * 192 31 30.5 MTZ Mastec Inc 160 37 15.3 NANO Nanometrics Inc 73 67 27.2 NDSN Nordson Corp * 70 27 36.3 NFLX Netflix Inc 88 46 65.7 OME Omega Protein Corp 500 75 12.4 PCLN Priceline.com Inc 56 38 44.2 PII Polaris Industries Inc 127 49 51.1 PLCM Polycom Inc 60 25 11.9 QCOR Questcor Pharmaceutical 43 40 37.1 RAX Rackspace Hosting Inc 43 29 11.8 RVBD Riverbed Technology Inc 100 45 20.8 SODA Sodastream Intl Ltd 153 57 19.8 SOLR G T Solar International 78 40 91.8 TAOM Taomee Holdings Ltd Ads * 150 90 171.6 TIBX Tibco Software Inc 40 25 16.2 TITN Titan Machinery Inc 344 55 11 TNAV Telenav Inc 42 27 56 TPX Tempur Pedic Intl Inc 55 28 105.3 UA Under Armour Inc Cl A 64 36 15.3 WBC Wabco Hldgs Inc 120 38 36.1 ZAGG Zagg Inc 333 207 45.2

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from July 5th are below:

Symbol Name A Agilent Technologies Inc ENTG Entegris Inc * FMCN Focus Media Holding Ads * GT Goodyear Tire & Rubber * ILMN Illumina Inc SAPE Sapient Corporation * SNCR Synchronoss Technologies *

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well. To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).