Super Stock Screener results, July 10th

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener.  Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

 

My thoughts:  This week the market continued with its ascent but I know that a number of factors are still making investors wary as to whether this summer bounce is the real deal or not.  Some say that the chart is too V-ish (V shaped charts are more prone to failure, others point out the relatively low volumes, and market history is not on the side of things being sustainable as 3rd-year rallies to not last.  If you don't like this market you can find plenty of reasons and people willing to agree with you.

 

However, I don't think we are in 'normal' times at all, and you can definitely throw most precedents out the window, and you can listen to all the reasons why things shouldn't be happening but the one reality that trumps everything is that stocks are up, and for me that is all the information I need.

 

Price and volume tell the story and the story is that stocks (at least leading stocks) are having bullish moves right now and this fact overrides all the opinions and reasons out there.  It's ok to be cautious, but it's not ok to be wrong.

 

The latest Super Screener results have held steady as there are now 49 stocks that make the list as compared to the July 5th screen which had 51 stocks.  A drop of only two is nothing to be concerned about, though again there is some volatility in the number of names dropping off versus new ones appearing.

 

One notable name that dropped off primarily due to a drop in Relative Strength is Illumina Corp. (NASDAQ: ILMN).  Illumina is an interesting company in that it deals with genomics and DNA analysis, but the reason why it's Relative Strength score knocked it off is simply because its stock is not performing as well as many others are.  An example of an RS score dropping is when 'your hot stock' goes up 5% on a given day, and on that same day ILMN will only be up 1%.  This shows that ILMN is not performing and if it's not going up when others are then that's a problem.  It may be a great company but if investors don't want it then neither do I.

 

Remember my motto: if big investors want it then I want it, if big investors don't want it then I don't want it.  It's as simple as that.

 

Stocks that have high RS scores should be market leaders, so a declining Relative Strength score means that the stock is probably not a market leader at this time.  I want to stay on the leaders so we'll say good-bye to Illumina for now.

 

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research.  Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

 

Symbol

Name

EPS % Chg Last Qtr

Sales % Chg Lst Qtr

ROE

ACOM

Ancestry.com Inc

125

41

11.2

AH

Accretive Health Inc

300

30

27.3

APKT

Acme Packet Inc

69

45

21

ARUN

Aruba Networks Inc

100

53

20.8

ATML

Atmel Corp

420

32

31.3

BIDU

Baidu Inc Ads

129

96

54.8

BPI

Bridgepoint Education

88

47

68.4

BWA

Borg Warner Inc

54

34

16.7

CGNX

Cognex Corp

64

26

14.2

CPO

Corn Products Intl Inc

103

56

13.6

CROX

Crocs Inc

243

36

19.5

DAR

Darling International

207

170

14

DMND

Diamond Foods Inc

73

61

13.3

FOSL

Fossil Inc

62

37

23.9

FTNT

Fortinet Inc

125

34

23.8

GDI

Gardner Denver Inc

85

26

16

GGG

Graco Inc

79

32

43.4

GMCR

Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs

129

101

15

HANS

Hansen Natural Corp

69

50

30

HLF

Herbalife Ltd

47

29

70.2

IIVI

Ii-Vi Incorporated *

112

33

10.9

IPGP

I P G Photonics Corp

571

95

18.8

KLIC

Kulicke &amp; Soffa Ind Inc

93

34

63.4

KNXA

Kenexa Corporation *

50

51

10.9

LCAPA

Liberty Media Cap Cl A

1486

250

40.2

LULU

Lululemon Athletica

63

35

36.2

LXU

L S B Industries Inc

1186

36

18

MEDH

Medquist Holdings Inc *

192

31

30.5

MTZ

Mastec Inc

160

37

15.3

NANO

Nanometrics Inc

73

67

27.2

NDSN

Nordson Corp *

70

27

36.3

NFLX

Netflix Inc

88

46

65.7

OME

Omega Protein Corp

500

75

12.4

PCLN

Priceline.com Inc

56

38

44.2

PII

Polaris Industries Inc

127

49

51.1

PLCM

Polycom Inc

60

25

11.9

QCOR

Questcor Pharmaceutical

43

40

37.1

RAX

Rackspace Hosting Inc

43

29

11.8

RVBD

Riverbed Technology Inc

100

45

20.8

SODA

Sodastream Intl Ltd

153

57

19.8

SOLR

G T Solar International

78

40

91.8

TAOM

Taomee Holdings Ltd Ads *

150

90

171.6

TIBX

Tibco Software Inc

40

25

16.2

TITN

Titan Machinery Inc

344

55

11

TNAV

Telenav Inc

42

27

56

TPX

Tempur Pedic Intl Inc

55

28

105.3

UA

Under Armour Inc Cl A

64

36

15.3

WBC

Wabco Hldgs Inc

120

38

36.1

ZAGG

Zagg Inc

333

207

45.2

 

 

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from July 5th are below:

 

Symbol

Name

A

Agilent Technologies Inc

ENTG

Entegris Inc *

FMCN

Focus Media Holding Ads *

GT

Goodyear Tire &amp; Rubber *

ILMN

Illumina Inc

SAPE

Sapient Corporation *

SNCR

Synchronoss Technologies *

 

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well.  To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no idea how to pick one from another (Oil&amp;Gas).