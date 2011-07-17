Super Stock Screener results, July 16th

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.
My thoughts: This week the market pulled-back as it it could not maintain the steep upwards angle of increasing stock prices. That is always the problem with V-shaped chart patterns in that prices go up so fast that they outrun the number of available buyers in the market, so when people decide to sell some they find that the buyers have gone missing, so prices end up falling more than expected. However, to anyone familiar with V-shaped patterns this pull-back was more or less expected.
The real test will be going forward as the number of buyers and sellers becomes more balanced. I expect the market to rise but much more slowly, and since earnings season is now upon us one has to expect a fair amount of volatility to occur.
The latest Super Screener results have held steady as there are now 48 stocks compared to the July 10th screen which had 49 stocks. A drop of only one name is nothing to be concerned about and shows how the underlying strength in stocks enabled them to ride out what seemed to be a bad week.
One notable thing I see is that many of the former leaders that came back to the screen like Acme Packet (NASDAQ: APKT) and Aruba Networks (NASDAQ: ARUN) demonstrated how they really are not leaders anymore. They had just enough gas in the tank to get noticed but did not have enough strength to stick around. Another reason to avoid former leaders until they can put in better performances overall.
Otherwise, I don't look at this past week as significant at all. It was simply one of those weeks that is constructive because nothing important happened. The good news is that weeks like these help lay the groundwork for future moves so we'll see what happens.
As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
EPS % Chg Last Qtr
|
Sales % Chg Lst Qtr
|
ROE
|
ACOM
|
Ancestry.com Inc
|
125
|
41
|
11.2
|
AH
|
Accretive Health Inc
|
300
|
30
|
27.3
|
ALXN
|
Alexion Pharmaceuticals *
|
58
|
41
|
21.6
|
ATHN
|
Athenahealth Inc *
|
183
|
28
|
15.2
|
BIDU
|
Baidu Inc Ads
|
129
|
96
|
54.8
|
BPI
|
Bridgepoint Education
|
88
|
47
|
68.4
|
CF
|
C F Industries Holdings *
|
52
|
134
|
19.5
|
CGNX
|
Cognex Corp
|
64
|
26
|
14.2
|
CLF
|
Cliffs Natural Resources *
|
309
|
63
|
30.3
|
CROX
|
Crocs Inc
|
243
|
36
|
19.5
|
DAR
|
Darling International
|
207
|
170
|
14
|
DDD
|
Three D Systems Corp *
|
180
|
51
|
16.5
|
FOSL
|
Fossil Inc
|
62
|
37
|
23.9
|
FTNT
|
Fortinet Inc
|
125
|
34
|
23.8
|
GDI
|
Gardner Denver Inc
|
85
|
26
|
16
|
GGG
|
Graco Inc
|
79
|
32
|
43.4
|
GMCR
|
Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs
|
129
|
101
|
15
|
GT
|
Goodyear Tire & Rubber *
|
183
|
27
|
18.1
|
HANS
|
Hansen Natural Corp
|
69
|
50
|
30
|
HLF
|
Herbalife Ltd
|
47
|
29
|
70.2
|
IIVI
|
Ii-Vi Incorporated
|
112
|
33
|
10.9
|
IPGP
|
I P G Photonics Corp
|
571
|
95
|
18.8
|
KNXA
|
Kenexa Corporation
|
50
|
51
|
10.9
|
LCAPA
|
Liberty Media Cap Cl A
|
1486
|
250
|
40.2
|
LULU
|
Lululemon Athletica
|
57
|
35
|
36.2
|
LXU
|
L S B Industries Inc
|
1186
|
36
|
18
|
MEDH
|
Medquist Holdings Inc
|
192
|
31
|
30.5
|
MTZ
|
Mastec Inc
|
160
|
37
|
15.3
|
NANO
|
Nanometrics Inc
|
73
|
67
|
27.2
|
NFLX
|
Netflix Inc
|
88
|
46
|
65.7
|
OME
|
Omega Protein Corp
|
500
|
75
|
12.4
|
PCLN
|
Priceline.com Inc
|
56
|
38
|
44.2
|
PII
|
Polaris Industries Inc
|
127
|
49
|
51.1
|
PLCM
|
Polycom Inc
|
60
|
25
|
11.9
|
QCOR
|
Questcor Pharmaceutical
|
43
|
40
|
37.1
|
RAX
|
Rackspace Hosting Inc
|
43
|
29
|
11.8
|
RVBD
|
Riverbed Technology Inc
|
100
|
45
|
20.8
|
SODA
|
Sodastream Intl Ltd
|
153
|
57
|
19.8
|
SOLR
|
G T Solar International
|
78
|
40
|
91.8
|
SPWRA
|
Sunpower Corp Cl A *
|
200
|
30
|
11.8
|
TAOM
|
Taomee Holdings Ltd Ads
|
150
|
90
|
171.6
|
TIBX
|
Tibco Software Inc
|
40
|
25
|
16.2
|
TITN
|
Titan Machinery Inc
|
344
|
55
|
11
|
TNAV
|
Telenav Inc
|
42
|
27
|
56
|
TPX
|
Tempur Pedic Intl Inc
|
55
|
28
|
105.3
|
UA
|
Under Armour Inc Cl A
|
64
|
36
|
15.3
|
WBC
|
Wabco Hldgs Inc
|
120
|
38
|
36.1
|
ZAGG
|
Zagg Inc
|
333
|
207
|
45.2
Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from July 5th are below:
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
APKT
|
Acme Packet Inc
|
ARUN
|
Aruba Networks Inc
|
ATML
|
Atmel Corp
|
BWA
|
Borg Warner Inc
|
CPO
|
Corn Products Intl Inc
|
KLIC
|
Kulicke & Soffa Ind Inc
|
NDSN
|
Nordson Corp *
Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well. To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no edge in how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).