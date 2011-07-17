Super Stock Screener results, July 16th

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener. Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

My thoughts : This week the market pulled-back as it it could not maintain the steep upwards angle of increasing stock prices. That is always the problem with V-shaped chart patterns in that prices go up so fast that they outrun the number of available buyers in the market, so when people decide to sell some they find that the buyers have gone missing, so prices end up falling more than expected. However, to anyone familiar with V-shaped patterns this pull-back was more or less expected.

The real test will be going forward as the number of buyers and sellers becomes more balanced. I expect the market to rise but much more slowly, and since earnings season is now upon us one has to expect a fair amount of volatility to occur.

The latest Super Screener results have held steady as there are now 48 stocks compared to the July 10th screen which had 49 stocks. A drop of only one name is nothing to be concerned about and shows how the underlying strength in stocks enabled them to ride out what seemed to be a bad week.

One notable thing I see is that many of the former leaders that came back to the screen like Acme Packet (NASDAQ: APKT) and Aruba Networks (NASDAQ: ARUN) demonstrated how they really are not leaders anymore. They had just enough gas in the tank to get noticed but did not have enough strength to stick around. Another reason to avoid former leaders until they can put in better performances overall.

Otherwise, I don't look at this past week as significant at all. It was simply one of those weeks that is constructive because nothing important happened. The good news is that weeks like these help lay the groundwork for future moves so we'll see what happens.

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research. Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

Symbol Name EPS % Chg Last Qtr Sales % Chg Lst Qtr ROE ACOM Ancestry.com Inc 125 41 11.2 AH Accretive Health Inc 300 30 27.3 ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals * 58 41 21.6 ATHN Athenahealth Inc * 183 28 15.2 BIDU Baidu Inc Ads 129 96 54.8 BPI Bridgepoint Education 88 47 68.4 CF C F Industries Holdings * 52 134 19.5 CGNX Cognex Corp 64 26 14.2 CLF Cliffs Natural Resources * 309 63 30.3 CROX Crocs Inc 243 36 19.5 DAR Darling International 207 170 14 DDD Three D Systems Corp * 180 51 16.5 FOSL Fossil Inc 62 37 23.9 FTNT Fortinet Inc 125 34 23.8 GDI Gardner Denver Inc 85 26 16 GGG Graco Inc 79 32 43.4 GMCR Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs 129 101 15 GT Goodyear Tire & Rubber * 183 27 18.1 HANS Hansen Natural Corp 69 50 30 HLF Herbalife Ltd 47 29 70.2 IIVI Ii-Vi Incorporated 112 33 10.9 IPGP I P G Photonics Corp 571 95 18.8 KNXA Kenexa Corporation 50 51 10.9 LCAPA Liberty Media Cap Cl A 1486 250 40.2 LULU Lululemon Athletica 57 35 36.2 LXU L S B Industries Inc 1186 36 18 MEDH Medquist Holdings Inc 192 31 30.5 MTZ Mastec Inc 160 37 15.3 NANO Nanometrics Inc 73 67 27.2 NFLX Netflix Inc 88 46 65.7 OME Omega Protein Corp 500 75 12.4 PCLN Priceline.com Inc 56 38 44.2 PII Polaris Industries Inc 127 49 51.1 PLCM Polycom Inc 60 25 11.9 QCOR Questcor Pharmaceutical 43 40 37.1 RAX Rackspace Hosting Inc 43 29 11.8 RVBD Riverbed Technology Inc 100 45 20.8 SODA Sodastream Intl Ltd 153 57 19.8 SOLR G T Solar International 78 40 91.8 SPWRA Sunpower Corp Cl A * 200 30 11.8 TAOM Taomee Holdings Ltd Ads 150 90 171.6 TIBX Tibco Software Inc 40 25 16.2 TITN Titan Machinery Inc 344 55 11 TNAV Telenav Inc 42 27 56 TPX Tempur Pedic Intl Inc 55 28 105.3 UA Under Armour Inc Cl A 64 36 15.3 WBC Wabco Hldgs Inc 120 38 36.1 ZAGG Zagg Inc 333 207 45.2

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from July 5th are below:

Symbol Name APKT Acme Packet Inc ARUN Aruba Networks Inc ATML Atmel Corp BWA Borg Warner Inc CPO Corn Products Intl Inc KLIC Kulicke & Soffa Ind Inc NDSN Nordson Corp *

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well. To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no edge in how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).