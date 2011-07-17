Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Super Stock Screener results, July 16th

This weeks results from my Super Stock Screener.  Screening is an excellent starting point for finding winning stocks.

 

My thoughts:  This week the market pulled-back as it it could not maintain the steep upwards angle of increasing stock prices.  That is always the problem with V-shaped chart patterns in that prices go up so fast that they outrun the number of available buyers in the market, so when people decide to sell some they find that the buyers have gone missing, so prices end up falling more than expected.  However, to anyone familiar with V-shaped patterns this pull-back was more or less expected.

 

The real test will be going forward as the number of buyers and sellers becomes more balanced.  I expect the market to rise but much more slowly, and since earnings season is now upon us one has to expect a fair amount of volatility to occur. 

 

The latest Super Screener results have held steady as there are now 48 stocks compared to the July 10th screen which had 49 stocks.  A drop of only one name is nothing to be concerned about and shows how the underlying strength in stocks enabled them to ride out what seemed to be a bad week.

 

One notable thing I see is that many of the former leaders that came back to the screen like Acme Packet (NASDAQ: APKT) and Aruba Networks (NASDAQ: ARUN) demonstrated how they really are not leaders anymore.  They had just enough gas in the tank to get noticed but did not have enough strength to stick around.  Another reason to avoid former leaders until they can put in better performances overall.

 

Otherwise, I don't look at this past week as significant at all.  It was simply one of those weeks that is constructive because nothing important happened.  The good news is that weeks like these help lay the groundwork for future moves so we'll see what happens.

 

As always this is not a buy list but rather a starting point for doing more research.  Stocks that are new are underlined and have an Asterisk (*) next to their company name.

 

Symbol

Name

EPS % Chg Last Qtr

Sales % Chg Lst Qtr

ROE

ACOM

Ancestry.com Inc

125

41

11.2

AH

Accretive Health Inc

300

30

27.3

ALXN

Alexion Pharmaceuticals *

58

41

21.6

ATHN

Athenahealth Inc *

183

28

15.2

BIDU

Baidu Inc Ads

129

96

54.8

BPI

Bridgepoint Education

88

47

68.4

CF

C F Industries Holdings *

52

134

19.5

CGNX

Cognex Corp

64

26

14.2

CLF

Cliffs Natural Resources *

309

63

30.3

CROX

Crocs Inc

243

36

19.5

DAR

Darling International

207

170

14

DDD

Three D Systems Corp *

180

51

16.5

FOSL

Fossil Inc

62

37

23.9

FTNT

Fortinet Inc

125

34

23.8

GDI

Gardner Denver Inc

85

26

16

GGG

Graco Inc

79

32

43.4

GMCR

Green Mtn Coffee Roastrs

129

101

15

GT

Goodyear Tire &amp; Rubber *

183

27

18.1

HANS

Hansen Natural Corp

69

50

30

HLF

Herbalife Ltd

47

29

70.2

IIVI

Ii-Vi Incorporated

112

33

10.9

IPGP

I P G Photonics Corp

571

95

18.8

KNXA

Kenexa Corporation

50

51

10.9

LCAPA

Liberty Media Cap Cl A

1486

250

40.2

LULU

Lululemon Athletica

57

35

36.2

LXU

L S B Industries Inc

1186

36

18

MEDH

Medquist Holdings Inc

192

31

30.5

MTZ

Mastec Inc

160

37

15.3

NANO

Nanometrics Inc

73

67

27.2

NFLX

Netflix Inc

88

46

65.7

OME

Omega Protein Corp

500

75

12.4

PCLN

Priceline.com Inc

56

38

44.2

PII

Polaris Industries Inc

127

49

51.1

PLCM

Polycom Inc

60

25

11.9

QCOR

Questcor Pharmaceutical

43

40

37.1

RAX

Rackspace Hosting Inc

43

29

11.8

RVBD

Riverbed Technology Inc

100

45

20.8

SODA

Sodastream Intl Ltd

153

57

19.8

SOLR

G T Solar International

78

40

91.8

SPWRA

Sunpower Corp Cl A *

200

30

11.8

TAOM

Taomee Holdings Ltd Ads

150

90

171.6

TIBX

Tibco Software Inc

40

25

16.2

TITN

Titan Machinery Inc

344

55

11

TNAV

Telenav Inc

42

27

56

TPX

Tempur Pedic Intl Inc

55

28

105.3

UA

Under Armour Inc Cl A

64

36

15.3

WBC

Wabco Hldgs Inc

120

38

36.1

ZAGG

Zagg Inc

333

207

45.2

 

 

Stock that fell off the Super Stock Screener results from July 5th are below:

 

Symbol

Name

APKT

Acme Packet Inc

ARUN

Aruba Networks Inc

ATML

Atmel Corp

BWA

Borg Warner Inc

CPO

Corn Products Intl Inc

KLIC

Kulicke &amp; Soffa Ind Inc

NDSN

Nordson Corp *

 

Note: This screen is fairly wide (EPS>=45%, Sales>=25%, ROE>=10, RS>=90, Price within 20% of High) and I do have tighter screens as well.  To keep the screen results manageable I removed Industry Groups that I either do not believe in (Financial) or are so Commodity that I have no edge in how to pick one from another (Oil&Gas).